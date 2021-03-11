BLOWING ROCK – The Town of Blowing Rock’s fiscal health is A-OK, according the 2020 Audited Financial Statements presented at the March 9, 2021 regular meeting of Town Council.
In spite of the fiscal challenges posed by COVID-19 and various restrictions, mandates, and lockdowns for extended periods of time as instructed by the Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina, the town of Blowing Rock’s General Fund increased $192,241 in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
Year over year, revenue increased from $9,782,184 to $9,877,132. Expenditures also increased, from $9,058,425 in FY2019 to $9,684,891 in FY2020. The fund balance increased from $5,942,793 at the end of FY2019, to $6,135,034 at the end of FY2020.
The ratio of Available Fund Balance to Total Expenditures declined slightly, but at 50.71 was still above the town’s target of 50.
During FY2020, the amount of ad valorem taxes collected increased from $4,405,284 in FY2019, to $4,467,309 for the 12 months ending June 30, 2020.
PRESENTATIONS
Under presentations, the Town of Blowing Rock was officially recognized as a Tree City, USA community. The Blowing Rock Appearance Advisory Commission applied on behalf of the town in December 2020 and received word in February 2021 that the town had been approved as a Tree City community. Melissa Pickett, chair of BRAAC, was on hand to formally receive a plaque. Other signage and promotional materials around town will follow.
Wendy Patoprsty, director of the Middle Fork Green project, provided an update to the project. One of the more interesting revelations was that Blue Ridge Conservancy, a parent organization of the project, has acquired more than 40 acres along Aho Road, across from Faithbridge United Methodist Church, upon which to establish its organizational headquarters along with some nature and hiking trails linked to the Middle Fork Greenway.
PUBLIC HEARING
The town council conducted a public hearing on changes to Chapter 16 of the town’s Land Use Code in order to comply with sweeping changes to Chapter 160D in the North Carolina General Statutes, passed by the NC General Assembly in 2019. Each local government in the state has until July 1, to modify their respective land use regulations to be consistent with 160D. Blowing Rock Planning Board member Bill McCarter, a former planning director, volunteered to supervise and execute the update to Blowing Rock’s Chapter 16. The major changes included switching all references from Conditional Use Permits (CUPs) to Special Use Permits (SUPs). In addition, the new Land Use Code language clarified certain conflicts of interest for the town council and appointed board members. With respect to legislative decisions, the governing body members or appointed board members should not participate in voting on map or text amendments if there is a direct financial impact on the member, a member’s family, or a member’s close relationship.
There was considerable and lengthy discussion about an additional amendment that would allow single family homeowners in central business, town center and general business zones to have accessory apartments permitted with a zoning permit rather than a special use permit. An SUP requires approval by the board of commissioners.
Commissioner Sue Sweeting objected to the council “losing control” at a time when real estate activity is accelerating. Planning director Kevin Rothrock replied that accessory apartments are already permitted in residential zones and because of changes in recent years to state statutes, council has virtually no control over developments’ color, building materials, etc. He stated that because accessory apartments are permitted by right in other, residential zones, the decision to not grant the same rights to homeowners in town center or central business zones, made by councils that preceded his tenure as planning director, seemed incongruous. “I am not sure why it is in there,” Rothrock said of the restriction, at one point. He reported that it had been suggested and approved by the planning board and it made sense to him.
“I want to take it out,” said Sweeting. “We are getting to a situation where real estate is selling so fast that it makes me nervous that we may make this decision and lose control of the way our town is.
Given that the discussion appeared to be bogging down, Commissioner David Harwood moved that the discussion about potential amendments outside of the 160D requirements be separated from the decision. With that separation, the board unanimously approved the planning board modifications to Chapter 16 and thanked McCarter for his exhaustive work on the changes.
Business Matters
Parks and Recreation
Jennifer Brown, Director of Parks & Recreation, along with Commissioner Harwood, who chairs the recently formed Parks & Rec Advisory Committee, and Doug Chapman of town engineer McGill Associates, reported on the committee’s efforts to investigate the viability of obtaining a Parks & Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant. Harwood stated that they determined it was a viable option and described the work that had done with such a purpose in mind. He also described the committee’s work in developing a Park Strategy Plan.
Harwood described alternative design options saying that there was not a lot of differences between them, except for the cost of each.
One of the first tasks of the committee was to identify the most important recreation needs in Memorial Park. Those priorities included:
- Additional restrooms
- Improving current restrooms
- ADA access and sidewalk improvements from Wallingford Dr. to the Police Department
- Tennis and pickleball courts
- Playground addition
- Shuffleboard and Cornhole
- Improved access to Broyhill Park
- ADA access to Broyhill Park
The presentation team provided considerable detail on the options, costs, and their strategy notes, all aimed at completing a PARTF grant application.
The council directed the committee to pursue what it presented as “Option 2,” at a cost of $1.285 million. With that, they would hope to receive a $500,000 PARTF grant to pair with the town’s current bond money that was designated for parks and recreation purposes. That, town manager Shane Fox reported, still leaves roughly a $300,000 funding shortfall, but the committee would solicit funding participation from groups like the Blowing Rock TDA and the ABC Board.
Green Hill Road Traffic Study
Per instructions from Town Council in its February meeting, town manager Fox reported that he had received an updated quote for a traffic study focused on Green Hill Road. He stated that the scope of services was significantly greater than what was previously contemplated by the council, based on discussions at the January retreat and the February meeting of town council. The quote from Ramey Kemp Associates of Raleigh was for a cost of approximately $12,000. The board of commissioners unanimously approved the outlay, for which Ramey Kemp will work closely with town staff and the police chief, as well as receive citizen input.
Blowing Rock Ambulance Update
At the Feb. 22 special meeting of town council that focused on ambulance service to Blowing Rock area citizens, Fox was instructed by the commissioners to seek answers to three basic question of Watauga Medics principal Craig Sullivan. One was whether The Town of Blowing Rock could contract directly with Watauga Medics for 24/7 service given the company’s current contract with Watauga County. A second was whether the town could contract with another vendor. And the third was whether Blowing Rock Fire & Rescue had a contract to provide backup services to the county-funded services provided by Watauga Medics. All three of those questions have been asked of Mr. Sullivan and all three have been referred to the county manager and the county’s legal counsel.
The council went into closed session at approximately 9:30 p.m. to discuss ongoing litigation (undisclosed). When the council came out of closed session at about 10:50 p.m., no decisions were made and the meeting was adjourned.
