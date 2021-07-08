BLOWING ROCK — It would seem that a 90-minute assessment of Blowing Rock by a hired professional consultant would provide ample fodder for subsequent discussion — but apparently not for Blowing Rock’s current town council.
Roger Brooks of Destination Development Association led off the Blowing Rock board of commissioners’ mid-year retreat that included mayor Charlie Sellers and town staff led by manager Shane Fox. It was roughly an hour and a half presentation. Hired by the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority to assess Blowing Rock and whether it suffers from over-tourism, Brooks told the group that over-tourism is not the problem, but parking and wayfinding are critical issues, among other findings and suggestions. In examples such as parking, he even outlined a suggestion of how to pay for a larger parking deck and how to turn parking into a revenue-generating machine — but added that the revenue should not go into the town’s general fund.
During his 90 minutes, Brooks offered statistical findings supporting his suggestions covering not just parking and signage, but the importance fo undergrounding utilities, shuttle services, crosswalks, the benefits of angled vs. parallel parking and more.
Curiously, for the next two and half hours of mid-year retreat discussion (after Brooks left), not once did any of Brooks’ suggestions enter the formal conversation among the commissioners and mayor, even where directly relevant to the issues being discussed.
A lot of the council members’ focus was on the upcoming water and sewer lines’ replacement project that will have Main Street torn up for more than 18 months with one way traffic at various times. Either the commissioners had already discarded the idea of undergrounding utilities while the street is torn up or failed to understand the significance of what Brooks was saying during his presentation, but the topic never arose again while the commissioners heard about a timeline for the water and sewer project from McGill & Associates’ Doug Chapman. Finance director Nicole Norman outlined financial considerations for the $4 million to $6 million projects, in aggregate.
Someone asked about whether the planned crosswalks project for the Main Street and Sunset, Main Street and Chestnut, and Main Street and U.S. 221 intersections would be affected by the water and sewer work, but no one wondered about the potential for incorporating any of Brooks’ suggestions to make them distinctive and effective, or even whether the current plans achieve the same objectives for being pedestrian-friendly outlined by Brooks as necessary.
The Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority, which operates semi-independently but under the auspices of the Town of Blowing Rock governed by the Board of Commissioners, budgeted some $75,000 to hire Brooks’ firm. He and his team, based in Arizona, are spending nearly a month in Blowing Rock, evaluating infrastructure and what they consider to be town assets and challenges while soliciting feedback from various constituent interests, including full-time residents, part-time residents, lodging and hospitality business owners, front-line employees, visitors, and other business owners.
While his work is not yet finished, apparently the early findings are not worthy of incorporating into the town council discussions, even as a non-agenda item.
Pete Gherini, who on July 2 filed as a candidate for town commissioner in the upcoming November election, was in the small retreat audience and expressed surprise after the retreat was adjourned.
“Roger Brooks laid a lot of stuff on the table with some very powerful ideas and suggestions. I am surprised that none of the town council members wanted to talk in this more informal setting of a retreat about those ideas and their feasibility, even if they are his preliminary findings. A few of those ideas represented the kind of outside-the-box thinking that has been needed. They were illuminating. They were eye-opening. And no one wanted to jump on them? He was very specific about so many things, including how to pay for some of it,” said Gherini.
“They basically just said thank-you and goodbye. I know that his work is not finished yet, but there were some brilliant ideas advanced during that 90-minute presentation and some of them were relevant to the topics they were discussing. I know they had an agenda, but there was time allotted for other items, too,” said Gherini. “The $75,000 is being spent by the TDA so being funded from occupancy taxes, but you would think the board of commissioners would feel some sense of ownership for the monies being spent because, ultimately, they will have to approve any action items implemented as a result of the study. Instead, it felt like Brooks’ suggestions were occurring in a vacuum.”
Town manager Shane Fox, at one point, did try to steer the crosswalks discussion toward the Brooks suggestion about making them distinctive when he hinted that the crosswalks should be some kind of contrasting color to the pavement, but none of the council members took the bait to discuss it any further, in terms of colors, pavers, town logo design, or any other ideas for crosswalks advanced by Brooks.
Finance officer Nicole Norman deftly explained the financing options for the various projects currently contemplated by the board of commissioners and mayor, describing potential grants and loan sources from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Appalachian Regional Commission. The estimates include $4 million for the water and sewer line upgrades; $1 million for the water plant; $500,000 for the replacement of the pressure release valves (PRVs); and $500,000 for the crosswalks.
The next regular meeting of town council is Tuesday, July 13, 6 p.m.
