BLOWING ROCK – Four green lights flashed at the December meeting of Blowing Rock’s town council Dec. 15, as well as one red light that flashed with a degree of consternation:
History Walk
A partnership formed by the Blowing Rock Historical Society with the Village Foundation got a cautious go-ahead to start preparing more detailed plans for a Blowing Rock History Walk. Promoted by Historical Society President Tom O’Brien as a valuable resource in making the town’s rich history come alive, the expected beneficiaries included not only local residents, but students at Blowing Rock School who might take field trips to learn about Blowing Rock history, as well as tourists with an interest in the history of destinations they visit.
The starting point as well as the terminus of the history walk route, as proposed, would be at Mayview Plaza, at the intersection of Laurel Lane with Main Street.
The route would descend down Laurel Lane’s north side, then around the east side of Broyhill Lake, go around the lake, cross over Laurel Lane to Annie Cannon Gardens, then back up the south side of Laurel Lane to the terminus in Mayview Plaza at the Main Street.
The proposal calls for some 21 stations along the route where people would stop and learn about specific historical topics or events. The conceptual plan leverages existing sidewalks, and would be ADA compliant, Three different design options were presented for the proposed stations.
If ultimately approved by the board of commissioners as presented Tuesday, the Blowing Rock Historical Society would be responsible for producing the content for the various stations while the Village Foundation would execute on the fundraising for the project.
All of the town council members spoke in favor of the concept, although there was some hesitation expressed because of potential conflicts that might arise with a later agenda item being proposed by Commissioner David Harwood for the formation of a Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee.
Commissioner Sue Sweeting stated that she was uncomfortable with the historical society having sole control of the content at each station. She indicated that since the route was on town property, then the town council should have some say-so. O’Brien responded by pointing out that before any construction was started, Town Council would have received detailed plans for approval, including the messaging for each station.
Park Advisory Committee
Harwood’s proposed Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee was unanimously approved by the commissioners. In its initial formation, the committee will consist of:
- Town Council Representative – David Harwood
- Town Representative – Shane Fox, town manager
- Parks & Recreation Representative – Jennifer Brown, Parks & Rec director
- BRAAC Representative – Melissa Pickett
- Planning Board Representative – Pete Gherini
Sweeting suggested that one or more younger individuals with children in their families be added to the committee to gain added perspective.
Per Harwood’s introductory remarks, among other planning responsibilities the committee will be charged with determining the feasibility of applying for North Carolina state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grants for desired repairs and improvements, including new assets, landscaping, and facilities, as well as prospective land acquisition, among other priorities and tasks.
Tree City USA
The commissioners unanimously approved a proposal for the town to pursue qualification as a Tree City USA member. With minor amendments to the proposed language, the commissioners approved an ordinance “for protection and management of public trees” in Section 16 of the Land Use Oridnance.
To qualify as a Tree City USA member, there are four standards that must be met, in summary:
- Establish a tree board or department.
- Pass a tree care ordinance.
- Establish a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita.
- Observe Arbor Day.
Although the commissioners were careful about green lighting the History Walk because of potential conflicts with the new Parks & Rec Advisory Committee, there was no discussion about park planning as pertains to the Tree City USA considerations.
Sculpture
The board of commissioners also unanimously approved a request from Kent Tarbutton of Chetola Resort to allow the “Share My Whirled” sculpture along North Main Street to remain until the next Sculpture Walk, hopefully in 2021. The 2020 Sculpture Walk was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thirtle Building CUP Amendment
Although billed in the meeting agenda as a “minor amendment” under Business Matters, a good deal of time was spent by the commissioners in trying to understand and clarify a conditional use permit amendment request by Jim and Iris Thirtle for the building they own at 110 Sunset Drive. The original CUP was approved in 1999, but was amended in 2003 to change the intended use of the second floor from restaurant to residential and office. The proposed amendment, as advanced by attorney Tony di Santi, was to allow the Thirtles to provide off-site satellite parking within 900 feet, on the property they also own at 284 Sunset Drive. The 2003 amendment obtained a variance for 600 feet, and the Thirtles reportedly satisfied that with an agreement for parking spaces behind First Citizens Bank.
The discussion bogged down in trying to clarify the intended use of the second floor, whether it would be subdivided into two or possibly three short-term rental apartments instead of the single residential unit there now, and the use of satellite parking, generally, or the ability to pay into a “parking fund” to satisfy parking requirements.
Harwood stated that he was uncomfortable with the whole satellite parking system in that it created a complicated web of recordkeeping for the planning director. “Or a very good memory,” he said.
Longtime realtor Sue Glenn received an invitation to the Zoom meeting as a representative of the Thirtles, but when she offered to answer some of the commissioners’ questions and shed light on their confusion, she was not permitted to speak. Instead, Commissioner Virginia Powell moved to deny the CUP amendment request. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Albert Yount and passed unanimously by the commissioners.
The meeting concluded with miscellaneous comments by each commissioner as well as the town manager. Commissioner Doug Matheson reported on matters addressed at a meeting of the League of Municipalities that he attended. Town manager Shane Fox reported that the original contractor for the sidewalk to Bass Lake project had sub-contracted the work to Greene Construction and that the work started last week. He stated that the goal was to have the project completed before the end of May 2021 when “the season” begins.
The council members went into closed session after the regular agenda. When they reconvened in open session, they took two actions:
- The Board of Commissioners unanimously for the Town of Blowing Rock to exercise a right of first refusal previously negotiated with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to purchase 2.4 acres from the DOT along Valley Blvd., across from the Food Lion shopping center. Affectionately known as "the mole hill," the parcel is at the intersection of North Main St. and Valley Blvd. The purchase price for the 2.4 acres is $442,250.
- After conducting the council's annual review of the town manager, the board of commissioners unanimously voted to increase town manager Shane Fox's annual salary from its current $106,000 to $115,000, approximately an 8.5% raise.
The full town council meeting agenda packet can be accessed at https://www.townofblowingrocknc.gov/home/showpublisheddocument?id=10290
