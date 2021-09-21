BLOWING ROCK — Through Sept. 20, Blowing Rock School's volleyball team was sporting a 3-2 record. It was scheduled to play Valle Crucis and Cove Creek on Sept. 21, at Valle Crucis, and against Cove Creek and Hardin Park on Sept. 23, at Hardin Park.
Blowing Rock School Volleyball Team Picture
