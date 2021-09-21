Blowing Rock volleyball team for 2021

Blowing Rock School's volleyball team has started Watauga County middle school play in 2021. Pictured, front row from left: Ella Lindenmuth, Hannah Graham, Lillon Henline, Savannah Duvall, Olivia Winger, Alaina Portaro. Back row: Coach Anna Poplin, Mattie Durham, Lilly Stough, Kora Knight, Savannah Rogers, Avery Moretz, Brenna Yates and Anna Byrne.

BLOWING ROCK — Through Sept. 20, Blowing Rock School's volleyball team was sporting a 3-2 record. It was scheduled to play Valle Crucis and Cove Creek on Sept. 21, at Valle Crucis, and against Cove Creek and Hardin Park on Sept. 23, at Hardin Park.

