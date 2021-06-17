BLOWING ROCK — Parents’ passion for Blowing Rock prompted a Roseville, Ore.-based foundation, the Clabough Foundation, to award a $7,500 grant to Blowing Rock School for an innovative reading program. The funds will be used to buy books for the Teacher Shared Library aimed at the second through eighth grade levels.
In announcing the gift from The Clabough Foundation, literacy intervention specialist Laurie Gill explained that many of the old standard texts are out of date or need replacements and that even more are needed.
“Teachers will choose the books we buy and have an opportunity to tailor some of the choices to the state’s new social studies curriculum. They also will have an opportunity to buy more current fiction and nonfiction selections. Importantly, they can buy sets of books on the same topic, but at varied levels of difficulty. Each year, every teacher at every grade level inherits students with sometimes a wide range of reading skills. These sets will allow them to meet those student needs,” said Gill.
Gill said the current project builds on work that was started several years ago.
“We began this project several years ago, building inventory of books as we get new funding. Teachers are able to check out entire sets of books for a week’s lesson, with enough copies to supply their different reading groups, or levels. Every student gets to work in a book they can read,” said Gill. “We are certain that this will make a big difference in reading success at Blowing Rock School.”
The importance of the grant award and teacher initiative was also not lost on Blowing Rock School principal, Patrick Sukow.
“Reading is central to everything we do in education, so whatever we can do to encourage our students to read more and better is important to our mission,” said Sukow.
“We are so thankful for the Clabough Foundation’s generosity in partnering with us toward this goal,” said Gill. “To our students’ families, we say this: Watch for your children to have a really good learning year in 2021-22 as they dive into these wonderful books!”
The Clabough Foundation was established following the passing of Helen Clabough in 2001, to receive the Clabough family’s assets. Helen Clabough was preceded in death by husband Tom Clabough in 1990. The two met and married while both worked for ARAMCO in Saudi Arabia. In 1981, the couple moved to Blowing Rock, loving the mountain atmosphere and all of the outdoor activities. Tom worked for awhile as a realtor, then as a developer. They particularly enjoyed the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Moses Cone Estate, and Grandfather Mountain.
The mission of The Clabough Foundation is twofold, according to the foundation’s website:
- To promote and improve the conservancy and stewardship of the natural resources in the High Country of North Carolina and the Deschutes River Watershed of Central Oregon by aiding public and private organizations involved in such activities.
- To promote and foster the regional arts and cultural offerings of the High Country area of North Carolina and the Deschutes River Watershed area of Central Oregon.
The Foundation emphasizes recreational and educational activities in achieving these goals.
