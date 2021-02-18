BLOWING ROCK — This column is devoted to updating the community on the status of previously reported projects in the Town of Blowing Rock. As of Feb. 18, after discussion with town manager Shane Fox:
Laydown Yard: The Mayview homeowners group has made an offer for the purchase of a parcel next to the Public Works facility, but it has not yet been accepted by the current owner, we understand. Once accepted, the Mayview group will present formally to the town council for consideration of next steps. The goal of the Mayview group is to move the current laydown yard to the new location.
Sidewalk to Bass Lake: Town manager Shane Fox reported that Country Boy Landscaping, which was awarded the contract by the NCDOT, has requested another extension to complete the work. He also said that there are potential penalties if the work is not completed within the time specified in the terms of the contract. As the 80 percent funder of the project, granting the extension is in NCDOT’s hands. We understand that NCDOT is considering the extension because of COVID-19 and weather-related complications. A future meeting between NCDOT, the town and Country Boy Landscaping will better define the timeline for completion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.