JEFFERSON — Two individuals were arrested following a motorcycle chase and crash that occurred just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, according to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.
Trooper Denny Parunak, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, observed a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed and the motorcycle did not have a registration plate displayed. Capt. Josh Hodges of the West Jefferson Police Department observed the motorcyclist go through the intersection of U.S. 221/N.C. 163 and attempted a traffic stop, where the vehicle chase then ensued.
The motorcyclist led law enforcement on a short chase and crashed near the intersection of Ira Miller Drive and Mulatto Mountain Road. The motorcycle’s operator, later identified as Derek Wesley Scism, 28, of Blowing Rock, then fled on foot. After a search, officers were unable to locate the suspect.
Just before midnight, officers executed a search warrant on an apartment in the Ashe Lake community. Scism was located and placed under arrest at that time.
In addition to the traffic offenses related to the earlier motorcycle crash, Scism was found at the time of his arrest in possession of methamphetamine and had multiple felony warrants for his arrest in both Watauga and Ashe counties.
Scism is being held in the Ashe County Detention Center on a $90,000 secured bond, facing the following charges: possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving while license revoked not impaired and exceeding posted speed. Scism was also charged with possession with intent to manuafacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and two felony probation violations from Watauga County.
Marsha Woods Parks, 45, of West Jefferson, was arrested as part of the incident on a charge of harboring a fugitive and booked into the Ashe County Detention Center on a $1,500 secured bond.
