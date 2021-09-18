BLOWING ROCK — No matter how much things change, they stay the same.
While that statement may seem a contradiction in terms, it seems appropriate after browsing through the pages of The Blowing Rock Journal published almost 60 years ago. From the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce exploring ways to increase tourism in the "shoulder" months like September, to a review of the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show, to an announcement that Tweetsie will open on the weekend, there are a lot of similarities to current events.
A complete bound set of the Journal, published from its beginning in 1959 until its end in 1964-65, was "scored" on Sept. 10 by David Rogers, Editor of The Blowing Rocket, thanks to the largesse of a China Grove-based affiliate of the Rowan County Museum. Based in the historic and fairly recently restored China Grove Roller Mill, principals of the museum extension were going through bound volumes of old Salisbury and Rowan County newspapers when they came across seven bound volumes of what was originally the Blowing Rock Journal, and then in October 1963 morphed into the Blowing Rock-Boone Journal before meeting its end as 1964 was turning into 1965.
"I suspect that Jerry Burns' revival of The Blowing Rocket and the Watauga Democrat's greater market acceptance in Boone led to the demise of The Blowing Rock-Boone Journal," said Steve Sudderth, a local historian and author of Trails Through Time, which looks at Blowing Rock history before 1900. "This is a tremendous find from a Blowing Rock history perspective."
"All I did, really, was answer a phone call — which given all of the scam calls these days is an accomplishment. Seeing that the caller ID was 'China Grove' my first thought was that someone wanted to sell me an extended warranty on a car I don't own anymore or some scoundrel wanted to alert me to the fact that there had been an unauthorized purchase in my Amazon account," said Rogers. "But for some reason I picked up the phone and learned about the existence of this newspaper. They called me because of my former publication, Blowing Rock News."
It turns out, that Rowan County's newspaper and The Blowing Rock Journal may have shared the same publisher, a man whose last name was Burdick.
"This is going to require a little more research," said Rogers, "to understand the relationship between China Grove and Salisbury to Blowing Rock. Was Burdick a seasonal resident of the High Country? At this time, we simply don't know. It will take some digging. More than half a century has gone by and many of the people from that era, in both places, have passed."
Rogers said that paging randomly through the pages, looking at different editions of the Journal is entertaining.
"There is one front page story on Blowing Rock's town council contemplating the implementation of zoning. There is a political advertisement urging the people of Blowing Rock to vote for local control of liquor sales. Still another ad promotes a $5, 'full course dinner' at Mayview Manor or a $3.95 breakfast. Today, if Mayview Manor still was operating, that breakfast would probably be close to $20 and that dinner closer to $40 or more," said Rogers.
The seven bound volumes include a four-set original and three volumes of duplicates.
"The best recipients of these bound volumes is the Blowing Rock Historical Society," said Rogers, "which is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of this area's history. I want to work with the Historical Society's board and see if we can't get these volumes digitized. That does a couple of things. It preserves the pages, which become more delicate and even precious with each passing year and digitization will make the contents more accessible to a much broader audience. Ideally, historical society members will be able to access them through Internet links from the organization's website. We'll see. It is a lot of pages and painstaking work to get them digitized."
For now, the volumes are being stored at the Edgewood Cottage under lock and key.
"We are very appreciative of David's gift to us and really the gift of the people at China Grove Roller Mill for having a sense of how history has meaning. Based on some of the things that David has shared with us about the roller bill, they are doing great work in restoring and preserving historical artifacts relevant to an important industry in many towns and cities before supermarkets and giant food processing companies, the not-so-simple act of making flour and corn meal. Things evolve, and I think it is important to understand how they evolve, including the social, political and economic development of towns like Blowing Rock and China Grove," said Tom O'Brien, president of the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
