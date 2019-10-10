BLOWING ROCK – The location of the K9 Keg Pull and beer garden at the 2020 Blowing Rock WinterFest is undecided after the Blowing Rock Town Council tabled an application to use Park Avenue and the Blowing Rock Police Department’s parking lot as the new locations for the events during the council’s Oct. 9 meeting
The motion will be brought back to a special meeting of town council after The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce goes over different proposed locations recommended by council, with the special meeting date and time to be announced within the next two weeks.
The special events application was presented by Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation director Jennifer Brown, as well as Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Suzy Barker, which they said is the result of feedback from all town departments.
Brown said the idea is to close Park Avenue from Main Street to Wallingford Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 for the K9 Keg Pull event, moving the event from in front of the American Legion Hall, which also hosted the festival’s beer garden.
The reason for the proposed move was that the event, which debuted at WinterFest in 2019, resulted in more attendees than expected, all of who crammed into the small space.
Barker said having the K9 Keg Pull on Park Avenue would allow better crowd control and having the beer garden in the BRPD’s parking lot would allow for better ID control, adding additional barricades to prevent people from entering anywhere other than the parking lot’s entrance. Councilman Doug Matheson noted that Police Chief Aaron Miller had problems with ID checks in 2019.
The defined areas for the K9 Keg Pull and beer garden would make those two areas different, with Brown noting that the keg pull had families attending and that in January, the two areas were basically squished together.
Councilwoman Sue Sweeting expressed her concern with closing off the street for residents, as well as potentially blocking snow removal equipment and police parking.
Another concern by Sweeting centered on ethical issues, regarding having a beer garden next to Blowing Rock’s Memorial Parks well as in the parking lot with kids playing in it of the town’s police force.
“I think it’ll come back to the town that we’re promotion alcohol and selling it in town near the police station,” Sweeting said. “I just didn’t like the beer garden being in the police parking lot.”
Sweeting made a motion to approve the application, but with moving the events to Davant Field, several hundred yards away from Main Street and most of the WinterFest events.
Barker said that for the chamber, Park Avenue, which is where the chamber offices reside, and the adjacent BRPD parking lot were the best options.
“I think it’s important to keep people close to town and close to businesses,” Barker said. “I believe the event will be more successful the closer it is to town.”
Sweeting brought up the idea of shuttles taking people to Davant Field, saying it could be similar to how they do for Tanger Outlets. Barker noted that the shuttle offered during WinterFest from Tanger is already a big expense for a event operating on a budget.
Councilwoman Virginia Powell said that Davant field could handle the crowds and noted at the Cycle N.C. event, for which she volunteered, seemed to work and that cyclists were fine walking to town and back.
Miller said that moving the beer garden to the BRPD parking lot was actually his idea, saying it’s a controllable area. Miller added that moving the K9 Keg Pull to Park Avenue would take up the fewest amount of parking spaces for visitors, noting the parking deck in January for the K9 Keg Pull was blocked off due to the throngs of people.
Miller also said there could be an emergency lane for access on Park Avenue for residents and emergency vehicles alike.
As far as the “visual” of beer drinking next to the park, Barker said the vender tents will have their backs to the park and block some of the view, also noting that the hope is never to have excessive drinking.
The vendor plan is for nine beer vendors, plus Speckled Trout which would be sponsoring the event.
Barker said beer garden patrons would receive 12 tickets; one gets you a sample of beer and four at a time gets you a pint of beer, with additional tickets available for purchase. Councilman Albert Yount asked Miller how drunk would someone be if they drank three beers, to which Miller responded that by rule of thumb, one beer equals a 0.2 blood alcohol content on the breathlyzer and three beers consumed in an hour would mean a 0.6 BAC, although Miller said it’s different for everyone depending on food consumption and metabolization.
Matheson brought up the idea of having the beer garden to the side of the American Legion, to which Barker said it would bottleneck the entrance into the parking deck. Brown said it would be OK if you have people controlling traffic going in and out of the parking deck. Sweeting said she liked the idea, since it saves Park Avenue resident access.
Councilman Jim Steele said the best thing to do is for Barker and Brown to bring it back later since he felt the debate would continue on for a long time.
“Since we can’t come to an agreement, I suggest reworking it,” Steele said. I don’t see how we can make a decision on this tonight.”
Barker said bringing the proposal back to the November town council would be difficult due to the need to submit ABC permits for approval, as well as selling tickets to the event.
Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller presented Lt. Lance Dotson and Officer Caleb Hildebran with life-saving awards for separate incidents.
For Dotson, the incident took place in December 2016 when, according to Miller, he was at home and heard a crash noise and the power went out. Dotson went outside where he found a vehicle that had struck a utility pole and was on fire, according to Miller, then assisted the driver in getting out. Miller said the department was unaware of the incident until recently when the driver’s mother came to the department’s office to thank him, as Dotson did not tell anyone.
Robert Fleming, district officer with the National Park Service, presented Officer Dwaine Brooks and Hildebran with exemplary act awards for treating and unresponsive male at the Moses Cone Estate on July 26. Fleming said that Hildebran responded to the call and was giving CPR while Brooks used an AED to shock the person back to life.
Dylan Powell, a graduate student at Appalachian State University, unveiled the results of a Blowing Rock Police Department survey he had worked on for the town. Powell said there were 436 responses, more than the 200 he was anticipating. The questions asked citizens how they perceived BRPD and most of the answers were positive, Powell reported. Many of the adverse responses, Powell said, were in response to traffic or parking, but not toward the officers themselves. The results will be given to Miller in the next week, Powell said.
In other items discussed at the council meeting:
- The council approved funding a fence between the new sidewalk and the basketball/pickleball court in Memorial Park.
- A Legacy Trail handrail, gate and signage was approved.
- Public Works Director Matt Blackburn informed council that the water line replacement at Heather Ridge was completed. Blackburn said that residents has complained of dirty and stagnant water.
- Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox updated town council that the Sunset Drive streetscape project is on schedule to be completed by the end of November, with concrete and asphalt as the last items to be done.
- Fox told the town council that the long-anticipated Bass Lake Sidewalk project has gone out to bid.
- Resident Gigi Poole spoke again about Legacy Trail after a $8,000 consent agenda item was passed, noting that the issue has been there for 10 months and counting.
- Resident Bob Greene of Gideon Ridge Road asked council to do something about trucks and their jack brakes along U.S. 321, saying the noise rattled their houses and causes quite a commotion starting at 4 a.m Greene suggested lowering the truck speed limit from 35 to 20 or 25 mph would help solve the issue and said that the entire street is in favor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.