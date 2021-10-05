BLOWING ROCK — With a format that offered moments of fun as well as citizen insight, the well-attended Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce "Candidates Forum" for 2021 revealed that all five candidates — an incumbent mayor who is unchallenged in this election as well as four candidates for three open board of commissioners seats — share a passion for the town, a lot of similarities in terms of values, but some interesting differences in how to address specific issues.
Here are some highlights of the evening's discussions, though far from their entirety. A video of the event will be available for public viewing at the YouTube channels of the Town of Blowing Rock and the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, according to video director and producer Tracy Brown, executive director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority.
Ambulance Service
Everyone seemed to agree that Blowing Rock deserves 24/7 ambulance transport, but differed somewhat in how to achieve it. Nancy Pitts Collins reminded the audience that in 1974 Blowing Rock had a volunteer ambulance service that operated until the volunteers could no longer afford to live in Blowing Rock. She pointed out that under the current system, even if an ambulance was based in Blowing Rock it would be called away to Boone every time one of the Boone-based EMS trucks responded to an issue elsewhere in the county. Collins said something more along the lines of a "quick response" unit might be more practical, with just about everything an ambulance has that could stabilize a patient until the ambulance arrived to transport.
Candidate Pete Gherini praised the first response team of paramedic-trained firemen that Blowing Rock already has to stabilize patients while awaiting an ambulance for transport, but also wondered aloud how the Watauga Medics contract seemed to renewed periodically without putting the opportunity out for competitive bid. The question was never answered.
The lone incumbent commissioner who served for more than 30 years in what had historically been a volunteer fire department and retired as fire chief, Doug Matheson said that not only is Blowing Rock already paying for EMS services that are not being adequately provided by Watauga County, but that Blowing Rock is also subsidizing EMS services with its professional-level, paramedics-trained fire personnel. He pointed out that the Blowing Rock Fire District board turned away from the volunteer model to a professional model with highly trained paramedics specifically because Watauga County was not providing adequate first response service.
While all of the candidates suggested that the current EMS model provided by the county had to change, none of them specified that it should be county-owned EMS service rather than contracting with a for-profit provider like Watauga Medics.
Undergrounding Utilities
Mayor Charlie Sellers may have gotten the biggest laughs of the night when he opened his comments on the subject of undergrounding utilities with a tongue-in-cheek quip, "With all of the other small towns in North Carolina undergrounding utilities, Blowing Rock is the only one not to do that. So now everyone will be coming to Blowing Rock to see the utility lines that nobody else has."
Gherini stated that with Main Street about to be torn up to replace water and sewer, it only makes sense to take advantage of the once every 50 years or so opportunity to at least lay conduit.
Melissa Pickett, as well as Collins suggested that while underground utilities might be preferred, there are better uses for the town's scarce financial resources.
Gherini said that state, federal and utility company grants might be available to offset some of the cost.
Matheson pointed out that the large cost for undergrounding utilities only is just getting started with the main lines down Main Street. He said that each of the businesses along Main Street have connections to the current services, and often they are on the back of the building. There is a significant cost, he said, in reconnecting those businesses, even perhaps requiring an upgrading of those connections, and that cost must either be paid for by the individual businesses or by the town.
Parking
Each of the candidates acknowledged that improving parking and relieving congestion are significant issues facing the town, more than one referencing the recent Roger Brooks International study that concluded, "Blowing Rock doesn't have an overcrowding problem, but a parking problem."
Matheson and Sellers both said that the construction of any kind of satellite parking structure would require the town to also provide a shuttle service. "Not one that runs every hour," said Sellers, "but one that both employees and visitors parking remotely could rely on to get them downtown within no more than 15 minutes."
Matheson also said that a graduated approach to paid parking made sense. "The closer you park to downtown, the more expensive it is."
Pickett questioned the cost of a large satellite parking structure for buying the land and building the facility, while Gherini reminded everyone of Brooks' suggestion that grants are typically available to help offset some of those costs.
"Plus, I would take that piece of property across from Food Lion that the town bought a couple of years ago from the DOT, the bluffs or whatever you want to call it, and sell it apply the proceeds against a parking structure's cost," said Gherini.
Sellers also repeated one of the Brooks study's findings, that Blowing Rock needs to greatly improve its wayfinding and signage, pointing people to parking, as well as what the shuttle service is, where it goes and how often it runs, etc.
Vaccination Mandate
One of the more emotional moments of the evening came when Collins acknowledged that neither she nor her husband, Tom Collins, had been vaccinated. Not only was it a personal choice, she said, but that her husband has been advised by physicians to not receive the vaccine for specific medical reasons.
Collins was highly critical of the recent Town Council decision mandating that all town employees be vaccinated, tested weekly, or terminated.
BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION (presented alphabetical, by last name)
(As presented in Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce event documents.)
Nancy Pitts Collins
Born and raised in Blowing Rock, Nancy began a life of public service in her early years. Schooled in the halls of Blowing Rock Elementary School and Watauga High School, she later attended Cape Fear Community College for Business Administration. Working for organizations such as AEF and Samaritan's Purse, she then pursued a career working for the State of North Carolina. Her tenure started at the North Carolina Department of Transportation before an opportunity took her to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Now, after retiring from the NCSHP as an Administrative Specialist 1, in 2020, she enjoys spending time with her husband Tom, whom she married in Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church on Main Street, in 1974. She also enjoys seeing her children and grandchildren when they come visit from Wilmington, N.C., and Nashville,Tenn.
Believing that together as a community we can accomplish great things, when we work together, Nancy once again hears the call of public service. Needing to find the right balance for preservation and growth while keeping the citizens of our beautiful small town foremost in her mind, Nancy will continue to answer that call with A VOICE OF REASON AND UNITY FOR ALL OF BLOWING ROCK.
Pete Gherini
I graduated the University of San Francisco in 1965, with a BA in political science. Credentials include coursework in restaurant development and hotel and motel management from San Francisco City College. My work life experiences are marked by entrepreneurship, visioning and collaboration with others. My work experiences have been in a variety of areas, from information technology to real estate, to hotel and food management. The skills I have acquired are bringing people together to accomplish common goals, critical thinking, strategic visioning, effective listening and leadership. Civic and community experiences encompass balancing development and conservation, education and tourism. Currently, I am the chairman of the Blowing Rock Planning Commission and am a member of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.
Doug Matheson
My name is Doug Matheson and I am married to the lovely Barbara Brown. We have three children, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. I went to Blowing Rock Elementary School and graduated from Watauga High School. I retired from Appalachian State University after 38 years as a plumber. I am past president of the Blowing Rock PTO and past president of the Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation. I served on the Blowing Rock Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years, retiring at the rank of Chief. I currently serve on the Watauga County Parks and Recreation board. I serve on the High Country Council of Governments board of directors. I was elected two years ago as the at-large position on the board of directors of the North Carolina League of Municipalities. My civic activities include the Blowing Rock Arts & History Museum and the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
Melissa Pickett
My name is Melissa Pickett. In 2001, my husband and I moved to Blowing Rock where our family purchased the Blowing Rock Inn that we ran for 20 years before we sold it in January of 2021.
Volunteering comes second only to family in my life, in which Blowing Rock has always offered numerous important opportunities to exercise this passion. I am a member of the Blowing Rock Appearance Advisory Commission, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, the Village Foundation, the Rotary Club of Blowing Rock, and the Hunger and Health Coalition.
If chosen to serve on the Blowing Rock town council, I will bring my ever-growing knowledge of the town and its many intricate parts, my passion for volunteering, and my love for our community to work with my fellow council members, town staff, as well as full-time and part-time residents. Together, we will sustain our community's strength and its undeniable charm that make Blowing Rock not only the wonderful village we love and call home, but also the small town that others love to visit.
Charlie Sellers
I lived in Blowing Rock during school age years and attended Blowing Rock Elementary School, Watauga High School and Appalachian State University. I am married to Deatra Sellers and have a blended family of four children and eight grandchildren.
I was the regional manager for Rochester Midland Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, for 24 years and also president of Cape Fear Consulting for 12 years. Since, I have been the proprietor of The Blowing Rock attraction for eight years. I was named Blowing Rock Citizen of the Year for 2016-17 and was honored to receive the Jerry Burns Ambassadorial Award in 2018. I currently serve on the Village Foundation board and am on the board of directors for both the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and the Blowing Rock Historical Society. My grandfather was Grover C. Robbins, who brought the town of Blowing Rock to the next level in the 1930s, 40s, and 50s. During the summer I worked for my uncles, Harry and Spencer Robbins, and my mother, Peggy Robbins at The Blowing Rock, Hound Ears Club, and Tweetsie Railroad. I was the last person to attempt to save the Mayview Manor, in 1977. I attended St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church as a teen and now am a member of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church.
