BLOWING ROCK — Lindsay Keisler articulated the thought succinctly as she represented the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives in presenting the “2020 Chamber of Commerce of the Year Award” to the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Nov. 23.
“Our work as local chamber of commerce organizations is more important than ever,” Keisler said with a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic. “If we are not essential during a global pandemic to help our business partners navigate through this complex and uncertain time, then what are we?”
After the brief ceremony, Keisler outlined the various criteria the selection committee looked for in honoring a nominated chamber, standing on the front steps of the historic Robbins “home place” that now houses the Blowing Rock Chamber as well as the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority
“It starts with excellence in all that they do,” said Keisler. “And then we look at the impact a local chamber organization is having in its community. When we looked at Blowing Rock, we checked all of the boxes.”
Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin nodded in agreement when told of Keisler’s observation.
“A number of chambers in this Carolinas region have been proactive in helping their members through this time, financially,” Hardin said. “Our chamber, back in the spring as the economic lockdown was being imposed, came up with the idea for The Rock United Relief Fund through the Village Foundation.”
“The Village Foundation was started by the Blowing Rock Chamber several years ago,” said Hardin. “It is loosely held by the chamber to the extent allowed by law, but it is a Chamber foundation. The idea came out of the chamber and The Village Foundation, which has a separate board, decided to raise the money. Altogether, we raised roughly $130,000 to do grants for our local businesses. That is not a news story anymore, but that is one of the things I’m sure the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce executives looked at when deciding on Blowing Rock for this award.
“A lot of Chambers partnered with other organizations in their community, like the United Way,” Hardin said. “Boone partnered with Mountain Bizworks and the county Economic Development Commission. They were doing a similar sort of thing, but those were not grants. They were loans. That distinction and the fact that we managed and administered the entire grant process had a lot to do with our gaining this recognition.”
The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce has had a challenging time during the pandemic even though the area’s major industry, tourism, is healthy largely because people in urban areas have sought refuge during the pandemic in less populated, resort-type areas in the mountains. He said that every mountain community in Western North Carolina has benefited, even though tourism revenue across the state is down some $9 billion according to numbers from the North Carolina Department of Tourism, and statewide occupancy tax revenue is down roughly $250 million-$300 million, year over year. Hardin reported that even though there have been occupancy restrictions, most of the hospitality-related businesses in Blowing Rock have stayed even and maybe even a little better. Now that those restrictions have been lifted, their business fortunes are even more robust.
While Blowing Rock’s major industry, tourism, is healthy, it has still been a struggling time for the Chamber.
“One of the reasons we have had such a high retention rate in our membership from year to year is because we subsidize our membership fees from our events, like Art in the Park, Winterfest, and Symphony by the Lake,” Hardin said. “Because of the pandemic and the restrictions on large gatherings, we have had to cancel or severely cut back our revenue producing events. We lost two whole weekends for Art in the Park and the others were cut back to 50 percent of normal. And we usually net about $80,000 from symphony, which for many people has been the cultural highlight of their High Country summer. Well, not this year. And that is $80,000 we haven’t had to subsidize membership fees.”
“Frankly,” Hardin said, “Looking at next year I am hard-pressed to envision a symphony with the same kind of numbers we have had. And it is not really scalable. There are a lot of fixed costs. It just doesn’t make business sense to stage it for only, say, 500 or 1,000 people.”
With a major portion of event revenue coming from ticket sales and sponsorships, both of which rely on big numbers of people, an extended pandemic does not bode well for special events, Hardin said.
“This award and recognition comes at a particularly good time,” said Hardin. “Our staff has worked hard to make it all work during these challenging conditions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.