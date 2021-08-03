BLOWING ROCK — Few people calling themselves equestrian professionals have more love for the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show than Tori Bilas. The now 26-year-old woman started competing at about 14 years of age, but it is not longevity that makes the show special for her.
“We were not able to come to the Blowing Rock horse show in 2020,” said Bilas, “because my trainer had a conflict in Kentucky, so we went there instead. And this year, I am only able to compete in the first week and not the second, because my trainer literally just had a baby! So things just haven’t worked out the last couple of years. But for three years running my horse and I were named ‘grand champion’ of the Blowing Rock horse show’s two week run. We have a lot of confidence and familiarity here.
“But beyond that, I just love Blowing Rock, the town and this area,” said Bilas.
Bilas grew up in the Myers Park neighborhood of Charlotte and today calls the nearby Dilworth neighborhood her home. Her horse, Brisbane, is kept in an area south of Ballantyne.
“I got my undergraduate degree in art at Duke University,” said Bilas, “and I earned a Master’s degree in business, an MBA, at Wake Forest. I didn’t feel like I had a very well-rounded education at Duke by majoring in art with a minor in Spanish, so I did the MBA to make myself more marketable.”
Today, Bilas is making good on the promise that an MBA provides. She is in a marketing position, doing public relations for equestrian-related brands, including horse shows and athletes. “We represent all sorts of entrepreneurial people in the equestrian world,” she said.
Bilas said she got the equestrian bug when she was really young.
“I asked my parents if I could take riding lessons and I went to some summer camps,” she said, “and I just never really wanted to stop. I took lessons until I was 11 or 12, then started leasing horses so I could have that special partnership in jumping that you need with an individual horse. Once I bought my current horse, Brisbane, I never looked back. I am completely in love with the sport. I don’t know where I would be without it. Everything in my life leads back to horses.”
With Brisbane, she has forged a special relationship.
“He knows if I am having a bad day, because he has a bad day,” she said. “We really challenge each other to be at our best all of the time, every time.”
With her interest in art, it wasn’t too long before her passions merged.
“My art business really grew out of my interest in horses and being part of the equestrian community in Charlotte. I was pretty young, maybe 14, when a friend of mine reached out and asked if I would do drawings of a friend’s horse. I was already getting a reputation in the equestrian community as ‘the art girl,’ but I said yes. I had never done any kind of commission work before, but I got paid for it and it was my first business transaction as an artist. It just took off from there,” said Bilas.
“Initially, I did gifts. Drawings for birthday gifts and such, but it blossomed into a business all the way through high school. It was a way for me to earn extra money on the side. When I wasn’t doing school work, I was always drawing,” said Bilas.
The young entrepreneur said that in being part of the equestrian world, there was a constant stream of business. There was demand for her work and she was ready to be a source of supply.
“Everyone wants portraits of their animals,” said Bilas, “whether horses, dogs, or cats. It started with horses and that is still the vast majority of my work and what I really love to do.”
On the side, though, Bilas began doing her own art, to potentially sell. Laughing, she described a “doughnut series” that she has done. Krispy Kreme would undoubtedly be proud.
“A good part of the business of art is figuring out what people really care about,” said Bilas. “My doughnut series has done really well, but pets are a big thing. And usually it is doing a project for people to give to other people, of their pets.”
She said that it all traces back to her origins in the equestrian community. Now, through her job she is meeting even more people in the national equestrian community, so her art business is growing, too.
“I started showing horses on more of a localized level,” said Bilas. “They were backyard shows at the barns that we ride at. Every now and then I would go across town to a different barn. My first out of town show would probably have been Sedgefield, in Greensboro. They had a kind of championship show there, and you had to qualify for it through the local shows.”
Her first time in Blowing Rock, she said, was in 2008 or 2009.
“It was early high school for me. I showed in the hunter division then. It was always the most competitive. One year there were, like, 43 adult hunters. I couldn’t believe it. We were all lining up to jog and there were 25 horses lined up at that tiny in-gate,” said Bilas.
“I switched, eventually, to jumpers. There are fewer entries in the jumper divisions, so those classes are a little less crowded. But those are some of my memories, that I was always competing against so many people and I was competing as an adult, because I was 18 by then. It was so much fun,” said Bilas.
In describing the difference between the hunter and jumper competitions, Bilas suggested that the hunters is more of a beauty contest and the jumpers is about the horse’s athletic ability in being able to clear the rails in the shortest amount of time.
“That pretty much sums it up,” said Bilas.
Her turning to the jumpers with success has led Bilas to begin to show nationally. Though now she often competes in much larger venues, she still loves the Blowing Rock experience.
“I have seen a lot of the bigger productions, the larger events,” said Bilas. “Places like Tryon International Equestrian Center and Wellington, Florida. They are very prestigious events and incredible facilities, but you kind of lose that family feel. When I was growing up showing locally, you knew everyone at the horse show. It is such a quaint, nice feel, where everyone is supporting everyone. Moving up, competitively, you lose that feeling. Plus, some of the horse shows you go to might not be in the most interesting areas, so you stay at the horse show the whole time, because there is nowhere else to go.
“Blowing Rock is different, though. I love the town so much. It is such a nice place to be. Everyone is so welcoming. And the horse show, you get that same caliber of competitors that you get at some of the top national horse shows, but it has kept that family feel. You know just about everyone and everyone is there supporting you. It is people you have grown up showing with. People you have known forever. Everyone that comes to Blowing Rock year after year knows just how special it is. That is what keeps it alive,” said Bilas. “It is rooted in tradition.”
Bilas said that during the week she happened by the official photographer’s booth and saw a history of Blowing Rock book. “For the horse show, the book showed pictures of some of the same structures that are still here today. Everything about Blowing Rock is so great that it keeps rolling along the way it is. Plus, there’s the weather. When it is 100 degrees in Charlotte, it is nice to come up here and it is only 75. You don’t want to go back!”
Competitively, there is something else about the Blowing Rock show that means a lot to Bilas.
“My horse is competitive in every field. It doesn’t matter who the competitors are, but we seem to have our best two weeks at the Blowing Rock show. It is a confidence boost every year, it seems. We seem to do our best in Blowing Rock.”
