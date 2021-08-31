Kim Rogers

Kim Rogers, center, was honored Aug. 29 with an honorary lifetime membership in Presbyterian Women at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church. Much to her surprise, several family members had been called to help with the celebration, including, left to right, Anabel Parker, Carla Parker, Maddie Parker, presenter Adele Dunbar, Rogers, Pam Vines, Lynn Jenkins, Hope Bennett, Geoff Long, and Corey Parker.

BLOWING ROCK — Masks were worn, but the smiles were abundantly visible, with generous praise and thankfulness tossed in for the moment.

There was a double honor Sunday, Aug. 29, at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church as two women were honored with the Presbyterian Women’s highest honor: an honorary lifetime membership in the organization as recognition for their service and contributions to the church and its congregation.

Both recipients were clearly surprised.

For the Rev. Kathy Beach, the award was for service well beyond the call of duty. In a special presentation, she was recognized for her skilled guidance of the church through the pandemic, for quickly recognizing the problems it presented for a congregation and crafting solutions for keeping the congregation together, informed and interacting with one another through the difficult period. Longtime member and previous honoree Jane Rogers served as presenter.

Rumple honorees

Both honored on Aug. 29 with honorary lifetime memberships in Presbyterian Women, Kim Rogers and Rev. Kathy Beach share a few moments outside Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church after the service.

When brought to the front to receive her plaque, Beach said to presenter Jane Rogers, “I didn’t think I would be eligible for this,” suggesting that her work was expected and part of the job in serving as pastor.

Kim Rogers received the honor in recognition of her work as a volunteer, serving multiple times as a Session elder, a Sunday School teacher, and as chair and member of the properties committee. Arising from her seat at the back of the church, where she was serving as an usher, and walking down the center aisle to receive the award, she did a double take when presenter Adele Dunbar said, “And bring the family members down, too!” Mid-walk, Rogers turned to find eight members of her family walking down the center aisle behind her.

Said Dunbar to the nearly full congregation, “I have never heard Kim say ‘no’. She prefers to attend the early service, then teach Sunday School, so we were trying to figure out how to get her to this 11 o’clock service and not spoil the surprise. Someone said, ‘Just give her a job at the 11:00 service and she will be there!’”

