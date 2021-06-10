BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the much-anticipated lineup and sponsors for this summer’s Concerts in the Park series of popular musical events.
Locals and visitors look forward to this free concert series each year, with shows starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Tate-Evans Town Park Amphitheater. Outstanding local and regional bands play fun dance music suitable for all ages, from Southern Rock to Oldies and Soul/Funk. Food vendors are onsite and there is a raffle to support the series. Learn more about the Concerts in the Park on the Chamber website at https://www.bannerelk.org/concerts-in-the-park.html
2021 Summer Concert Schedule
July 1 — Cat5Band
July 8 — Soul Benefactor
July 15 — Smokin’ Joe Randolph Band
July 22 — Shelby Rae Moore
July 29 — Tanya & The Roadrunnerz
Aug. 5 — Alex Key and The LockSmiths
Aug. 12 — Split Shot
Aug. 29 — The Collective
Aug. 26 — The Extraordinaires
The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Concerts in the Park are made possible due to the support of sponsors that include Avery Heating & Air, Beech Mountain Club, Elk River Club, Grandfather Mountain, High Country Wealth Management, Hospitality House of NWNC, Mary Watts Family, Stonewalls Restaurant, Waterfront Group/Eagles Nest and Williams YMCA of Avery County.
The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is located on 100 Main Street at the streetlight in downtown Banner Elk. For more information including current hours, please call (828) 898-8395, email bannerelkchamber@gmail.com, or click to https://bannerelk.org/.
