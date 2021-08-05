GLENDALE SPRINGS — Individuals both young and old, local and visitor alike, met at the old Glendale Springs fire department on Saturday, July 31, with one common goal in mind: Supporting law enforcement.
The event — the Back the Blue Walk-A-Thon — was hosted by the Ashe County Republican Party, with all proceeds going to Ashe County law enforcement, particularly the Ashe Sheriff’s Office.
At about 9 a.m., the group stepped-off from the old fire department following the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of prayer and made their way down Glendale School Road, their destination being the Elk Shoals Campground three-and-a-half miles away.
“We’re here to support Logan Fox, who was one of the fallen deputies in Watauga County in April. That’s the biggest reason why we’re here, to support those who lost their lives,” said Kaylan McVey, a local walk-a-thon participant. “And of course to support Anneliese (Moody), who is his fiancée and who is very much missing him.”
Present during the Back the Blue Walk-A-Thon was Moody, whose fiancé — K-9 Deputy Logan Fox — was one of two law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in Boone earlier this year.
The fundraiser event also attracted visitors to Ashe County, such as the Owen family who made the drive from Grayson County, Va., to show their support, and Ed and Debbie Auriemma, vacationers from Florida who read about the walk-a-thon in the local newspaper.
“We support the blue no matter where they are, could be North Carolina, Virginia, Florida, anywhere, we support the blue,” said Debbie Auriemma. “We just wanted to show our support. We’ve been coming to this area for about three years on vacation and we absolutely love this area. We love the people, we love the countryside and just wanted to do it.”
Out of the 15 participants who completed the walk on Saturday morning, the oldest was Lewis Sigmon, at 81 years old.
With his first fundraiser now under his belt, Terry Wagoner — a local GOP member and event organizer — stated that he was pleased with the outcome of the event. However, he was disappointed that more residents — particularly county officials — didn’t come out to show their support.
“I feel like a lot more people knew about it than got involved with it. People like to talk, but they don’t like to do,” said Wagoner. “I’m very pleased with the outcome, but I’m disappointed that the county didn’t come together as a group of people, regardless of their politics.”
According to Wagoner, the fundraiser has yielded about $1,500 for local law enforcement, with more donations expected to come in. Wagoner noted that he hopes to make the Back the Blue Walk-A-Thon an annual event by building on this year’s successes and making next year’s fundraiser event better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.