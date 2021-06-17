BLOWING ROCK — A former president of The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock, Alice Salthouse can’t remember a year that Klaus Schirow did not volunteer to “man the gate” for the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show.
“It is such a joy to work alongside Klaus,” said Salthouse. “He has such a generous heart and a passion for everything that Rotary stands for, most especially the motto, ‘Service Above Self.’”
Since 1961, Klaus Schirow has been a member of Rotary International. For much of that time he has been a member of the Blowing Rock club. He even has the original charter of The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock framed and hanging on a wall in his house.
In addition to volunteering in the local club’s various service projects, the part-time resident of Florida has traveled the world to attend Rotary International’s annual conventions. After being born in Germany, in 1928, Schirow has been a citizen of three countries. After Germany, he was a citizen of Canada, and then earned citizenship of the United States. Professionally, he was in agriculture and a successful businessman, primarily in real estate.
Even now, at 92, tied to an oxygen bottle and getting around mostly in a wheelchair, Schirow wasn’t about to miss his volunteer assignment at the Saddlebreds portion of the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show.
“He kept us entertained for more than two hours,” said Salthouse of his time with her, Virginia Vanstory and Joey Perdue at the horse show gate, handing out programs and collecting admission.
“He is a special man with a servant’s heart,” said Salthouse.
