WATAUGA — When someone is in need of a sexual assault kit, it’s one of the worst days of their lives, one law enforcement official said.
Two sexual assault kits were reported to Boone Police Department, three were reported to Appalachian State University Police Department and five were reported to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office in 2020, according to a report to the N.C. legislature from the state crime laboratory.
The state crime laboratory lists the number of sexual kits reported to law enforcement for the 2019-20 year. The full report can be found at tinyurl.com/mt38944r.
Since 2010, Boone Police has received 89 reports of rape, according to data from the department. As of June 15, the Boone Police Department does not currently have any untested sexual assault kits, according to Boone Police Sgt. Candace Burlingame — who oversees the criminal investigation division.
But having no untested sexual assault kits is not the case in many municipalities across the state. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced May 18 that the state was making its way through a backlog of nearly 16,200 sexual assault kits reported statewide.
Stein said at the press conference that of the 16,190 sexual assault kits, 2,965 have been completely tested and 5,404 are in process of being tested. In 2017, the state did an inventory of untested rape kits in the custody of law enforcement agencies, which found 15,160 untested rape kits in law enforcement custody across North Carolina.
The full report can be found at tinyurl.com/f5huhk.
In 2018, the North Carolina legislature enacted H.B. 945, requiring the state crime lab to create a rape kit tracking system that would include new kits and the more than 15,000 untested kits identified.
“The state is making good progress on testing these kits and we are solving old cases and locking up dangerous people, but we have to keep going,” Stein said. “We know for sure that when we test these old kits we can solve cases – and we cannot let up until we fully eliminate the backlog.”
Of the kits tested, 1,055 had samples that could be uploaded into the national database; 45 percent of those hit a profile in the database. The hits have resulted in at least 40 statewide arrests related to at least 58 assaults, as well as other crimes including kidnapping, robbery and attempted murder, according to the attorney generals office.
During the press conference, Stein also said that the demand for testing at private labs has increased as states across the nation have tackled their sexual assault kit backlogs. Because of the increase in demand, Stein said the price for the vendor lab to test a kit has increased from about $700 a kit to $1,245 a kit. The number of sexual assault kit submissions more than doubled from 821 to 1,853 from 2018-19 to 2019-20.
Due to the increase, Stein said the Department of Justice is requesting additional one-time funding to test kits as well as additional scientists to help keep up with law enforcement demand of the state crime lab.
The process
Investigating sex crimes can be complicated as each individual case is unique and may require different approaches.
App State Police Chief Andy Stephenson said the initial concern for his department is the safety and well-being of the survivor. Investigators then look to gather any physical evidence and obtain detailed statements from survivors, witnesses and, if possible, suspects.
“Our investigators investigate serious offenses that occur on campus,” Stephenson said. “Each investigator receives specialized training pertaining to the investigation of sex crimes.”
Stephenson said evidence could range from clothing, bedding, sexual assault examination kits, DNA, electronic devices and statements.
When Burlingame is called to investigate a sexual assault, she makes sure the survivor knows all of their options and resources.
“Not everybody decides to pursue a criminal investigation,” Burlingame said. “Just because they file a police report does not necessarily mean that the case has to be investigated.”
Burlingame wants victims of sexual assault to know all of their resources, including those that may not be readily known to the public.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare Systems spokesperson Vicki Stevens said Watauga Medical Center staff will typically assist between 10 and 15 sexual assault victims annually.
When a person arrives at Watauga Medical Center in Boone and says they were sexually assaulted, Stevens said patients are prioritized and immediately placed in a private room. A medical screening exam is then performed by a physician or nurse practitioner — as required at all emergency rooms — to rule out or treat any life-threatening injuries or conditions.
Staff then provide medical treatment based on exam results including x-rays, laboratory testing and a consultation with a specialist if needed.
“If the patient’s condition is stable, emergency room staff will offer to contact (Opposing Abuse with Services, Information and Shelter) to provide support for the patient,” Stevens said. “If the patient does not wish to have an OASIS volunteer with them, an OASIS representative will still deliver clean clothes and information for the emergency room staff to give the patient.”
The OASIS volunteer will stay on standby to help if the victim decides they need assistance later on. Stevens said the hospital does not provide any patient information to OASIS unless the patient gives permission.
After immediate medical treatment, Stevens said emergency room staff will then notify law enforcement, but only if the patient wants to file a police report at that time. If the patient prefers to remain anonymous, emergency room staff will offer information regarding how to report the assault anonymously.
“Once the patient’s medical condition is stabilized, a physician or nurse practitioner, with assistance from a registered nurse, will collect the evidence needed to complete the State Bureau of Investigation’s Sexual Assault Examination Kit,” Stevens said. “The kit will be given to Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Police or a local law enforcement agency – provided the patient consents to the collection and submission to law enforcement.”
Not everybody wants to file a police report, Burlingame said.
“Sometimes people do make a decision to pursue it differently, or whatever resolution that they decide to go through, and it’s not always criminal prosecution,” Burlingame said.
A sexual assault kit — or sexual assault forensic exam — is conducted by a medical professional who has been instructed and trained to complete the exam and collects evidence of the assault, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.
The exam can be conducted on the full body and include internal examinations, according to RAINN. It may also include taking samples of blood, urine, swabs of body surface areas and sometimes hair samples. The medical professional performing the exam may take pictures to document injuries and the examination itself and may also collect items of clothing, including undergarments with the survivor’s permission.
Evidence collected can be used to prosecute the alleged offender. Sexual assault kits are sent to the hospitals by the state. Stevens said the state monitors how many kits Watauga Medical Center has on hand through the NC Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit website and sends more if they deem the supply to be low.
Stevens said providers also offer preventative treatment for STDs, birth control and referrals for follow-up medical care. ARHS also has a crisis team clinician available if the patient or health care provider wants to consult them, Stevens said.
If the victim decides to file a police report, they do not have to pursue charges right away. There is no statute of limitations for a criminal felony case — which includes rape — in North Carolina, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, a nonprofit anti-sexual assault organization. Because there are no statute of limitations, Burlingame said a survivor can decide to press charges years later if they choose.
If a survivor does not want to file a police report initially, Burlingame said when a survivor goes to a hospital for medical treatment and has a sexual assault kit done, they have the option of keeping it anonymous.
“That gets sent to a state repository and they have a time period where they can make a decision about what they want to do,” Burlingame said. “If they ever decide at some point, they want their case investigated, at least at a minimum, we have that sexual assault kit that very well could contain evidence.”
The anonymous reporting allows the survivor time to decide if they want to press charges or not. Burlingame said not everyone is aware that a victim can report an assault anonymously.
“I have investigated sexual assault for much of my career,” Burlingame said. “I can’t imagine talking to a complete and total stranger about something so violent and making that decision at a time when they’re incredibly vulnerable. That whole process is difficult. You have to talk to a stranger about one of the worst things that’s ever happened to you.”
Having a sexual assault kit completed does not necessarily mean a perpetrator will be prosecuted or found guilty, but it does help the case.
“If somebody doesn’t have a kit, it doesn’t mean that a case won’t go towards prosecution at all,” Burlingame said. “I’m not an attorney, but I’ve been doing this for a little while; kits are really important when it comes to whether or not there’s evidence to corroborate what they’re saying.”
Burlingame said if a survivor decides to file a report five years after the assault occurred and does not have a kit, it becomes more difficult to prosecute the perpetrator.
In March 2019, Carolina Public Press released an article that analyzed four-and-a-half years of North Carolina criminal court records produced by the Administrative Office of the Courts.
According to Carolina Public Press’ analysis of state court data, fewer than one in four defendants charged with sexual assault in North Carolina can expect to be convicted of that charge or a related reduced charge, and some parts of the state generate few if any sexual assault convictions.
But rape kits conducted by specially trained nurses can help.
SANE nurses
A Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner is a specialized nurse trained in collecting and cataloging evidence of assault. According to a recent report from the Carolina Public Press, at least 150 SANE nurses are in North Carolina.
“There’s no question that SANE nurses are best practice,” Stein said at the May 18 press conference. “Our belief is that the hospital system should have certified SANE nurses on staff, and it’s something we will be open to looking towards to achieve that.”
Watauga Medical Center in Boone and Appalachian State University Student Health Services do not have SANE nurses on staff. Stevens said nurse practitioners and the nursing staff work together to ensure evidence is collected properly while providing care for patients after an alleged sexual assault.
App State spokesperson Megan Hayes said the university student health services includes medical staff who are trained to help students who have been sexually assaulted.
“These staff are experts in their fields who keep the physical and mental well-being of our students as their top priorities, and they understand how their roles could contribute to the criminal prosecution process and university’s disciplinary process,” Hayes said.
A reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, including an amendment by U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross (D-Raleigh), would allow agencies to use certain federal grant funds to build statewide databases of where SANE nurses work, according to Carolina Public Press. The full bill can be found at www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/1620/text.
Another bill would also help sexual assault survivors in North Carolina.
House Bill 626 in the North Carolina State Legislature would revise the law that governs the assistance program for victims of rape and sex offenses to clarify the definition of “forensic medical examination” and require the secretary of public safety to asses a civil penalty on a medical facility who bills a victim for the costs of a forensic medical examination.
A medical facility or professional who bills a victim, a victim’s personal insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or any other collateral source for the examination and other eligible expenses, would be fined $25,000 for each violation.
If the bill became law, it would go into effect on Oct. 1. The full bill can be found at www.ncleg.gov/BillLookUp/2021/H626.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.