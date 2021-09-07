BLOWING ROCK — With a hole in his academic schedule at Appalachian State University and needing some class credits, Bob Meier discovered not just a lifelong passion but a professional career, too.
"I had a hole in my schedule, took a class, and became fascinated by the art of pottery," said Meier, the principal of Boone-based Doe Ridge Pottery and a current exhibitor at Edgewood Cottage for the Artists in Residence series hosted by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. "I ended up taking one pottery class per semester through graduate school at App State, then worked for another potter as an apprentice for two years while also in the graduate school part-time."
He said that he started his business in 1978. Not bad for a young guy that enrolled at App State as an industrial arts and vocational education major, finding his career by accident.
"I worked at home for about 10 years and just did retail craft shows," he said. "I finally decided that I was tired of that, so I rented a small storefront from the Daniel Boone Inn on King Street, across from what is now Earthfare. The business has gradually grown and over the years we finally outgrew that space. So then I rented a bigger space from the Daniel Boone Inn, right next to their parking lot. We were very happy there, but the State of North Carolina decided to widen the street and tore down that row of buildings. They basically said, 'Here's your hat. What's your hurry? And don't let the door hit you on the way out!' So that is when we started leasing the space we are in now, about 13 years ago."
Meier said that he came to the High Country to teach, and still does that, but he got "sidetracked" with the pottery.
"I took all of the craft classes that they offered as a concentration in that department from a man named Clyde Owens. Everyone called him 'Slim.' I just got more and more interested in pottery as I went through school. At first, I thought I would teach during the academic year and make pottery in the summer. But as I got closer and closer to finishing my Master's degree in education, I had one of those slap your forehead moments. This is a great place to live. I had been here for five years by then. I had bought a house... I just really loved it here," said Meier.
Meier said that the High Country is a good area for making and selling crafts.
"People come here looking for hand crafts," he said. "So I decided to give it a try, full time. If I could make a go of it, I would just teach on the side and, really, that is what I have done ever since."
Meier taught in the Watauga County School District for four years, in the middle schools for career exploration at Parkway School. He also worked as an adjunct instructor at App State for roughly 30 of the 40 years since he graduated. At first, he taught in the Industrial Arts program, then in the College of Education focused on art for elementary education majors and how to use hands-on activities to teach content other than art. On occasion, he has taught an art appreciation class in the Art Department.
"They know I am in town and that I have my Master's degree in education. I am sort of like a utility infielder in baseball. By the time I finished that graduate degree, I had five concentrations so I can teach a lot of different things," said Meier.
A popular contributor to the Empty Bowls fundraiser at Watauga High School for the Hunger and Health Coalition, Meier said that his early influence was the woman for whom he worked as an apprentice.
"Her name is Lucy Hamilton and she lives and works in Newland, and is still somewhat active. I learned a lot from her and I took a lot of my early inspiration for making functional ware from her," Meier said.
Meier said that when he started he didn't really have any illusions about being an artist.
"I knew I wanted to make pots and I wanted to make functional ware, things that worked well and were well designed," Meier said. "I was looking to make a living. I wanted to stay here. I grew up in Philadelphia and this is so much different than what I knew growing up. Making functional pottery enabled me to stay, plus I loved the medium. I have been doing this for 45 years now and I am still glad to get up and go to work every day. I enjoy the business. I enjoy the work. I enjoy the stimulation in terms of creativity."
Meier said that he is full of ideas for things he wants to try but hasn't yet found the time.
"I have sketch books of ideas that will last me until my next lifetime, I suppose," he said.
Meier has traditionally worked in stoneware.
"You can make a lot of utilitarian, functional things, but in the last 15 years or so I have branched out into making more decorative and object-oriented pieces. One of the things I have been doing recently is a lot of surface carving, then in-laying glaze into the carvings and leaving the backgrounds unglazed. That has gotten me a lot of positive feedback and work," said Meier. "I am still fooling with it. I have a lot of ideas I haven't tried yet in terms of different designs, including different graphic designs. I alternate back and forth between floral motifs and geometric forms in terms of the carvings I do on the outside."
Meier said that he is likely turning over the business side of things to a fellow that has worked for Doe Ridge for several years, providing himself with more time to exercise his creative energies.
"For instance, I would like to work with porcelains, doing some very intense surfaces on those. They would be much more high contrast because of the difference between bright colors and the porcelain itself. Occasionally, I enjoy doing some Raku-style pots, plus I really enjoy teaching. I will go around and give presentations and conduct workshops," Meier said.
He said that he is currently working as an adjunct instructor in what used to be the Industrial Arts department, but is now the Department of Applied Design.
"I teach design students who are there to learn product design. I teach them how clay can be a viable product design material and how they can do prototyping and carry it into a production situation," said Meier. "It is an exciting department. The kids in the department generally come with a very strong art background right out of high school. They are all self-starters. They enjoy art, but they just don't want to live like starving artists! They want someone to pay them for their art. I find it intriguing because it is a natural progression for that department. They are teaching much higher level design now than when I was there, when they were heavy on drafting, but light on design."
Meier said that the App State applied design students are competing well now against graduates from North Carolina State and Virginia Tech, for example, winning a lot of design awards in various competitions
In discussing some of the techniques in which Meier has become well-versed and qualified to teach, a question arose about what comes first, form or function.
"For the applied design area and for people working in ceramics, there are two things to be considered. It is an age-old debate. Should form follow function or should function follow form? I think the answer lies in both. If you are designing dinnerware, if it is creatively designed and intriguing to look at, it still has to function well as dinnerware," Meier said. "It is really a 50-50 mix of both ideas, optimally. It has to function well or else people won't use it. It has to be able to stack nicely in a cabinet. It has to go in and out of the dishwasher."
And yet, good designs need more, especially in the commercial marketplace.
"It also has to have eye appeal. It has to look nice in a table setting. There has to be something about it that attracts people's attention on a subliminal level. Those applied design students may initially not have formal backgrounds in function, but they do know what looks nice," said Meier. "The real achievement for the applied design major is to satisfy both things at the same time. There are examples of that in everyday products that you buy all the time. When you walk into the toaster aisle at Target, what makes you choose one over the other? They all do essentially the same thing and they all are priced within a few dollars of each other."
Visitors to Edgewood Cottage can meet and talk with Meier, as well as the other artists exhibiting currently, Linda Elksnin and Lisa Pepper, through Sept. 12. The Artists in Residence series is open to the public, free of charge, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.