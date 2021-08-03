BLOWING ROCK — Her permanent home growing up may have been in Hickory and she now calls Atlanta her primary residence, but few people have deeper Blowing Rock roots than Lee Harper Vason, one of the two artists exhibiting at the Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock, August 2-8.
"My ancestor, George Washington Finley Harper rode horseback to Blowing Rock from Lenoir back in the 1700s. Members of my family have been summering in Blowing Rock for more than three centuries," Vason said.
Trained as a professional dancer, after high school in Hickory, Vason was accepted into New York City's famed The Juilliard School. She attended school there for two years before following a professor to his startup of the North Carolina School of the Arts, where she obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in dance. Early in her professional career, she was the first white dancer accepted into the all-black Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
"It changed my life. I was a 24 year old woman from the segregated South," said Vason. "My parents were apprehensive, but for me it was all about the dance. We did not see skin color. We danced.
"We were performing on Broadway and my family came from North Carolina. I had told them to come see the company before you make any judgments. Alvin choreographed a pieced called, 'Revelation,' which is now probably the most famous dance work of all time. It is based on Negro spirituals and is truly inspired and beautiful. It is my kind of dance. My parents saw the company perform and they were overwhelmed. This was before integration. We toured all over the country and by the time we got to perform in Charlotte, my father brought his entire law firm to see it, he was so proud," said Vason.
Although there was little in the way of race-related controversy within the dance company, Vason experienced racism and prejudice firsthand in an unexpected way.
"I was on the other end of racism. When we performed in front of black audiences, often they would boo the white dancers," she said. "And some of the hotels we stayed at, were not the best. Sometimes, even, they were so bad I never got under the covers. That wasn't just the Deep South, either, but in Missouri and Kansas, just about everywhere.
"But Alvin Ailey was one of the great choreographers and directors of all time in American dance. We sold out houses everywhere. We would get 16 curtain calls in New York City alone. It was so popular, with mixed audiences. I was so stupid back then because I grew up in a segregated society. We had servants, who were black, and we were closer to them than anybody else because they raised us. But we didn't really think about it because things were so segregated. In the arts, though, you don't look at other artists in terms of the color of their skin. It is from your heart and whether or not you are a great dancer or musician. It didn't matter what color you are. That is the way it should be, but I was pretty naive at 25 when I got into the company."
Alvin Ailey pioneered and championed diversity. He said that is the way that it should be, but in the 1950s, it was a" very different world we lived in, so he was very courageous, in a way. He came from nothing, from a dirt poor family in Texas. He never knew his father. He was raised by his mother and always loved rhythm."
As an artist, dance still takes center stage in much of Vason's work. Her oils focus on dancers, landscapes and still life. Among the dance pieces on exhibit, her experience with Ailey is very much in evidence, including one painting, "Black Lives Matter."
Watching visitors to Edgewood Cottage filter through, most stopped for a long time in front of one particular painting of a dancer, head thrown back and vibrant colors.
Vason said that she started out with watercolors, then move to acrylics, but then was drawn to oils.
"Acrylics dry very quickly, so it is harder to blend colors. In that sense, they are rigid. Oils take a lot more time, so you can blend and you can also cover up what you perceive to be mistakes easier, too."
She drew comparisons between painting and dance.
"There is a big difference in the art. In dance, once you choreograph a piece it is hard to go back and change it. You are more committed. I can work on a painting, though, for weeks. I can come back even a few weeks after I have done it and say, 'Oh, that doesn't look so good.' So then I can correct it. It is a benefit to me, in terms of the art of painting."
Even though they are different artistic disciplines, there is still a connection.
"Dance is living art, moving art. I became a painter because after 70 years dancing, especially as a choreographer, I learned how to design space and the importance of light when you are performing," said Vason.
"When I was a child, my sisters Anne and Dinny could paint and draw very easily. When I tried the same thing, I couldn't do it. But I could dance. As I got older, though, after years of performing and choreographing, as I started sketching some I said, 'I am not as bad as I thought I was!' So I began to sketch more, then watercolors, and I especially enjoyed those when we traveled. Later I would take acrylics with me wherever we traveled. By the 1980s, I was doing huge paintings that were very contemporary. I was drawn to contemporary in part, at least, because I am a modern dancer.
"I was trained in ballet, but got into modern dance when I joined Alvin Ailey in New York. After two years at Juilliard, I went to the North Carolina School of the Arts and got my degree in both ballet and modern dance, then went back to New York. With Ailey's dance company, we performed all over the world."
After being in New York for ten years, Vason said she really wanted to move back to the South and she was hired by the Atlanta Symphony.
"I was hired to choreograph Leonard Bernstein's 'Mass'. I performed in the original production at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The choreography included dancers, singers, and actors. Alvin Ailey choreographed it at the Kennedy Center."
So the invitation to go to Atlanta to choreograph Bernstein's "Mass" came in 1975.
"There were 500 people in the cast," said Vason. "It was a big job and I had just been a dancer. I had not choreographed, but the dean at the school of the arts at New York University recommended me and Alvin Ailey OK'ed it. I wasn't going to do it. I was very intimidated, but it was my father, the one who had doubted my joining Alvin's company in New York, who encouraged me to take on the project. He said, 'You can do this.'"
Vason said she used some local resources.
"The production is two and a half hours long and a cast of 500. I was teaching dance at Appalachian State, which was my first job out of New York City. I loved it here. I had my own studio, had my own program, and I started a dance company here. We gave concerts and I was living here all year long. So I used my students to work out a lot of the choreography. Then the Symphony hired me away and I moved to Atlanta to actually do the work. I worked for the Symphony for 37 years. I moved to Atlanta in 1975 and have been there since. I still have a dance company there and a studio. I dance and choreograph and will continue for as long as I can do it."
Vason said that her husband is an attorney and the love of her life.
"We were first introduced by cousins when I first moved to Atlanta. We dated for seven years. He loves the arts and has always supported me in all my various endeavors. And, he is a great 'dad' to our kids," she said.
With her painting, Vason said that so much inspires her.
"I am inspired by the landscapes of our place in Atlanta and the landscapes around Blowing Rock. I like to explore the impact of light."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.