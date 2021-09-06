BLOWING ROCK — One of the first things to notice about Lisa Pepper’s paintings now being exhibited at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock, is her use of color. That, and she seems to love to paint animals, though not exclusively.
“I want to make it pop,” said Pepper. “People seem to like seeing that ‘pow’ of color in the paintings.”
Pepper said that for several years she took classes from John Bond, who had the Art Mart in Boone.
“I still see him for classes and advice,” said Pepper. “He is the one who showed me how to hold a paint brush — not that I always do it the right way. He is the one who showed me everything about painting with oils.”
Growing up in Florida and East Texas before moving to Boone in 1974 and finishing high school at Watauga, Pepper said that she never studied art history, but that there are many influences to her work.
“Of course I know who Picasso, Renoir and Van Gogh are,” she said, “but I never studied them. I will look a painting and say, ‘I like how they do this or that,’ but I don’t have a direct point of influence.
With husband Jack Pepper, the family owns the popular Pepper’s Restaurant in the Shops on Shadowline shopping center in Boone, but Pepper the artist finds that painting is a good outlet for her creative energies.
Laughing, she said, “It is really good therapy.”
Looking at her pieces, a common theme seems to be animals, from household pets to the barnyard. Each one evokes a certain joy in the viewing.
Pepper considers the Blowing Rock Historical Society’s Artists in Residence series at Edgewood Cottage a genuine public service, both for the artist as well as the visitors taking advantage of the opportunity.
“This is a great showcase for so many artists in this region who might be reluctant to get out and show their work otherwise. It is a very comfortable setting and not at all intimidating. It gives them a chance t feel confident enough to do it. If you are not a professional painter, it can be a little scary to do this. It is lovely to have this opportunity,” said Pepper.
