Lisa Pepper uses color effectively in her oil paintings featuring animals, as well as other subjects. Her work is on display at Edgewood Cottage through Sept. 12, as part of the Artists in Residence series of the Blowing Rock Historical Society.

BLOWING ROCK — One of the first things to notice about Lisa Pepper’s paintings now being exhibited at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock, is her use of color. That, and she seems to love to paint animals, though not exclusively.

“I want to make it pop,” said Pepper. “People seem to like seeing that ‘pow’ of color in the paintings.”

Pepper said that for several years she took classes from John Bond, who had the Art Mart in Boone.

Pointing to the sunrise in this painting, Lisa Pepper explained that 'underneath' is another painting that she decided she didn't like. She started painting a different scene over the first, decided that she didn't like that one either, and then came up with this eye-catcher. Her work is on display through Sept. 12 at Edgewood Cottage as part of the Blowing Rock Historical Society's Artists in Residence series.

“I still see him for classes and advice,” said Pepper. “He is the one who showed me how to hold a paint brush — not that I always do it the right way. He is the one who showed me everything about painting with oils.”

Some dogs are just more intelligent than others, and Lisa Pepper catches just the right personality of this hound. Her work is currently on display at Edgewood Cottage through Sept. 12, as part of Blowing Rock Historical Society's Artists in Residence series.

Growing up in Florida and East Texas before moving to Boone in 1974 and finishing high school at Watauga, Pepper said that she never studied art history, but that there are many influences to her work.

Lisa Pepper apparently caught sight of the elusive 'purple cow' before crafting this painting of the barnyard beast. Her work is on display through Sept. 12 at Edgewood Cottage as part of the Blowing Rock Historical Society's Artists in Residence series.

“Of course I know who Picasso, Renoir and Van Gogh are,” she said, “but I never studied them. I will look a painting and say, ‘I like how they do this or that,’ but I don’t have a direct point of influence.

With husband Jack Pepper, the family owns the popular Pepper’s Restaurant in the Shops on Shadowline shopping center in Boone, but Pepper the artist finds that painting is a good outlet for her creative energies.

Laughing, she said, “It is really good therapy.”

Looking at her pieces, a common theme seems to be animals, from household pets to the barnyard. Each one evokes a certain joy in the viewing.

If this scene looks familiar, it is intended to, says Lisa Pepper of her 'reproduction' of a painting by Winslow Homer. 'There were things about it i liked in the way Homer did this and I wanted to try my hand at them,' Pepper said. Pepper's work is on display at Edgewood Cottage through Sept. 12 as part of the Artists in Residence series hosted by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.

Pepper considers the Blowing Rock Historical Society’s Artists in Residence series at Edgewood Cottage a genuine public service, both for the artist as well as the visitors taking advantage of the opportunity.

“This is a great showcase for so many artists in this region who might be reluctant to get out and show their work otherwise. It is a very comfortable setting and not at all intimidating. It gives them a chance t feel confident enough to do it. If you are not a professional painter, it can be a little scary to do this. It is lovely to have this opportunity,” said Pepper.

