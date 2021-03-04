Community members can now register to run, walk or fly during the fourth annual AppKIDS Superhero 5K — this year operating in a virtual format — from March 27-April 10.
The event benefits the Appalachian Kindness in Donations and Service (AppKIDS) program. Organized by the a committing of the App State Staff Senate, AppKIDS is an annual shopping event for 100 underprivileged children in grades K-12 from Watauga County Schools to provide them with winter clothing, hygiene and snack food items.
Appalachian faculty and staff, using donated funds, volunteer their time to mentor and guide the children on AppKIDS Day.
The virtual 5K can be completed from anywhere, and participants are encouraged to wear costumes.
Online registration for the event is open through April 10. The registration fee is $35; all proceeds benefit the AppKIDS program.
For more information, contact Katie Howard at howardks1@appstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.