WATAUGA — Based on current COVID-19 trends and having a low vaccination rate, AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene said that the community should be preparing for another wave of COVID-19.
“We are carefully watching the data and are seeing case increases for both Ashe and Watauga Counties,” Greene said. “Based on the current guidance, any area with substantial or high transmission should wear a mask in public indoor spaces. With this in mind, we would recommend individuals (vaccinated or not) wear a mask in public indoor spaces to add a layer of protection and limit potential spread in the community.”
With the increasing COVID-19 cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its mask guidance recommending that those who are fully vaccinated wear a mask when in a pubic indoor setting when in an area of substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.
“This decision was made with the data and science available to CDC at the time, including a valuable public health partnership resulting in rapid receipt and review of unpublished data,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in a statement.
Some of that data used to help the CDC rework its mask data was published on July 30 and showed that the Delta variant results in similarly high COVID-19 viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Walensky said in a statement that high viral loads suggest an increased risk of transmission and raised concern that vaccinated people infected with Delta can transmit the virus, unlike other COVID-19 variants.
“This finding is concerning and was a pivotal discovery leading to CDC’s updated mask recommendation,” Walensky said in a statement. “The masking recommendation was updated to ensure the vaccinated public would not unknowingly transmit virus to others, including their unvaccinated or immunocompromised loved ones.”
Watauga County has had 29,096 — or 52 percent — people partially vaccinated as of Aug. 2 and 27,257 — or 49 percent — of people fully vaccinated.
Greene said that people wearing masks — regardless of vaccination status — adds another layer of protection and lessens spread of the virus. She said this is especially important for individuals who are immunocompromised, older adults and children under 12 who are not able to be vaccinated now.
As of Aug. 2, Ashe County is listed as having a high COVID-19 transmission rate while Watauga County is listed as having a moderate transmission rate by the CDC.
Greene said that COVID-19 trends are not going in the right direction and with recommending masks and vaccination, “we can limit the impact COVID-19 will have in our local communities.”
Between July 1 and July 30, Watauga County had 49 new COVID-19 cases and Ashe County had 57, according to AppHealthCare. AppHealthCare also reported that hospitalizations are also up in recent weeks.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the Triad HealthCare Preparedness Coalition region — which includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin — has 290 people hospitalized with 77 of those being adult intensive care unit patients.
“The virus is transmitted mainly among those who are unvaccinated and also in settings where people are in close contact with one another,” Greene said. “We don’t have specific numbers on the Delta variant locally, but believe it is safe to assume the majority of cases now are the Delta variant.”
Greene said the bottom line is clear: do not wait to get vaccinated. The risk of COVID-19 infection is 3.5 times lower after a person has gotten vaccinated, according to AppHealthCare.
Those who are vaccinated are also eight times less likely to get ill from COVID-19 and the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 is almost 25 times lower.
“You are at risk if you are not vaccinated,” Greene said. “They are free, available at our local pharmacies, many physician offices and our office. Due to the nature of the Delta variant, I am pleading with you to get a vaccine now, not later. I am afraid without your needed action, we will see greater impacts and more people die from COVID-19. None of us wants to see that outcome.”
Greene said she wants to thank those who have already been vaccinated and ask that they help encourage friends and family to get vaccinated. Information on how to find and schedule a COVID-19 vaccination can be found at www.apphealthcare.com/covid-19-vaccinations/.
Greene said that COVID-19 testing for Ashe and Watauga counties has decreased in the summer compared to earlier in the year. However, Greene said there was an increase in testing the last few weeks of July for Watauga County.
The rise in COVID-19 cases is taking place before App State students return in full for the fall semester.
“We are working closely with the university to prepare for the fall semester and provide public health recommendations to limit potential spread,” Greene said. “I am pleased with the efforts that Chancellor (Sheri) Everts and the App State team have put into place this semester to protect students, faculty, staff and our broader community. We have resumed weekly calls with university staff and are also communicating regularly throughout the week. We appreciate and are grateful for their partnership in this response effort.”
App State students can begin to move into the campus residence halls on Aug. 9. According to NCDHHS, 39 percent of people between 18-24 are at least partially vaccinated in North Carolina. In Watauga County, 42 percent of those 18-24 have been fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.