BOONE — Looking to improve sustainability initiatives both on campus and nationwide, Appalachian State University hosted a virtual energy summit on June 22 to June 24 to bring together administrations, local governments, student organizers and more to discuss sustainability, however, part of the summit was dedicated to how Appalachian State University itself can decrease its environmental footprint and improve its sustainability efforts.
Lee Ball, the university’s Chief Sustainability Officer for the University office of Sustainability partnered with Data and Assessment Specialist Jim Dees to present the newly approved sustainability strategic plan, the “Climate Action Plan,” also known as “AppCap.” The plan is a 35 page document outlining App State’s current carbon emissions, planned solutions and strategies for future de-carbonization. While Earth Day 2020 was the goal for the release of the document, Ball said that a silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic was that the university had more time to plan and work through the document. A first draft was released between Thanksgiving and Christmas of 2020 for campus input, editing occurred in January of 2021, and “AppCap 1.0” was approved in late February by Chancellor Dr. Sheri Everts.
While previous university strategic plans included sustainability goals, Lee Ball, the university’s Chief Sustainability Officer said in a Zoom presentation during the summit that it was “clear that it was time for (the University Office of Sustainability) to put together a new roadmap and chart us a course toward de-carbonization.”
Ball and Jim Dees, Data and Assessment Specialist, presented the university’s new sustainability strategic plan, the “Climate Action Plan,” also known as “AppCap.” A 35 page document outlining App State’s current carbon emissions, planned solutions and strategies for future de-carbonization. Dees said that the document prioritizes being “super accessible.” It is filled with data visuals and assigns each of the 81 actions a number correlating to the 17 United Nations
While Earth Day 2020 was the goal for the release of the document, Ball said that a silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic was that the university had more time to plan and work through the document. A first draft was released between Thanksgiving and Christmas of 2020 for campus input, editing occurred in January of 2021, and “AppCap 1.0” was approved in late February by Chancellor Dr. Sheri Everts.
AppCap says the strategic plan is driven by the University of North Carolina Sustainability Policy and NC Executive Order 80: North Carolina’s Commitment to Address Climate Change and Transition to a Clean Economy, two state policies to which the university must adhere. Goals set by these policies include carbon neutrality by as soon as practicable or at latest 2050 and reducing energy consumption per square foot in state-owned buildings by at least 40% from fiscal year 2002-2003 levels, among other goals.
These policies “define the timeline to which the AppCAP 1.0 ascribes for achieving carbon neutrality,” however, student organizers believe that this timeline is not ambitious and demonstrates the university is meeting bare minimum requirements rather than striving for high standards of sustainability.
Michael Weiss, a member of Appalachian State University student organization Appalachian Climate Action Collaborative, also known as ClimACT, said that the student organization is looking for the administration to pursue more ambitious sustainability goals. ClimACT argues the university should commit to purchasing 100% renewable energy within one year of initiating the NTE Energy, LLC contract and set a climate neutrality deadline of 2025. He stated that given Appalachian State University’s outward promotion of sustainability, the university should strive to exceed the minimum standards set by the N.C. state regulations.
Ball and Dees said that the AppCap 1.0 is a living document. While AppCap 1.0 now includes 81 climate action solutions that, according to the document “taken together, will end with the university’s justified claim of carbon neutrality,” there is still work to be done in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.