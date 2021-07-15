“The state can’t grow if it doesn’t have a highway system. Now, the new challenge is that a state still can’t grow without a highway system, but now the highway system is broadband,” Gayle Manchin, federal co-chair, Appalachian Regional Commission
LINVILLE — On Wednesday, July 7, ARC federal co-chair Gayle Manchin visited Linville Falls Winery on a tour of sites that have received grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission. This year, Avery County received a grant for broadband internet from the ARC.
According to Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, “Rural Avery County is the most beautiful place on earth, but the mountains tend to cause a problem with the signals.”
“I had no idea about the lack of internet in this area,” said Linda Wiseman, tasting room manager of Linville Falls Winery, about when the business decided to open a retail space at the winery.
Wiseman said that the lack of internet impacted her family’s business in many ways, including not being able to take credit cards nor offer WiFi to visitors for many years.
“People carried cash a lot more in 2012, a lot more than they do now. Now, people don’t want to touch cash.”
Previously, if a customer was not carrying cash their only option was to go to an ATM up the street, Wiseman said. Splitting a ticket was “impossible,” according to Wiseman.
“It’s a very difficult thing to explain to the general public that we don’t have internet,” she said.
However, this changed with the ARC grant for broadband.
“We are utterly grateful and so incredibly thankful after the pandemic to have a business, but utterly grateful to have a way to operate our business,” Wiseman said. “We wouldn’t have a business if it weren’t for trying to get some internet out here.
“Small towns like ours, at mom-and-pop places, if you don’t have cash you’re not going to get to eat at that good country restaurant, you’re not going to get to experience that fun family outing,” Wiseman continued. “It’s just tough, it’s really, really tough.”
Moreover, without internet, customers cannot share about the business on social media and attract more sales, Wiseman noted.
The lack of internet, according to Wiseman, “is tough on our economy, and it’s important to us to contribute to our community. In order for us to contribute to our community we have to get everything that’s good for the customer that’s coming from Raleigh, or visiting us from New York City.” From Wiseman’s perspective, that includes internet.
During the pandemic, internet has been an important facet of the winery, according to Wiseman.
“We have a family that has a home in Linville Falls and they don’t have internet, but they run a very big business in Jacksonville, Fla., an HVAC business, so they come here to do their work and they support us greatly,” Wiseman said. Checking emails and staying in touch while on vacation or working remotely has become a larger part of their business.
“We have a guy that teaches a class in Boston, a professor,” Wiseman said, who remotely instructs his courses from their winery.
The impact of internet access extends beyond small businesses, according to Barrier. Right across the street, he said, is a development of houses that struggled to sell homes up until WiFi could be made available in the homes.
“One of the messages that I certainly want governors to understand is that unless an entire state prospers, your state doesn’t prosper,” Manchin said. “Unfortunately, I think the Appalachian region, through all 13 states, in those areas that are affected by rural medicine, isolation, poverty, all the things that we know is that we feel like we’ve been left behind.”
The ARC, however, looks to “level the playing field” in these regions, according to Manchin, who stated that the grants intend to give everyone across Appalachia the same opportunities that all residents should have.
Ultimately, Wiseman said that the internet grant has been life changing for her family’s business, explaining that her business has tripled, if not quadrupled, since receiving internet access.
“We are so utterly grateful,” she reiterated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.