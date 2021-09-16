BOONE — In the cinematic tradition of the historic movie house, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country premieres its “Cinema Classics Series” featuring iconic and in-person family-friendly flicks.
The debut screening —The Princess Bride — specially selected for Sept. 19 at 3:00 p.m. is the perfect way to celebrate “International Talk Like a Pirate Day.”
For those who have been searching for the perfect excuse to don an eye patch and sling around some salty pirate slang, look no further. The “Talk Like a Pirate Day” tradition originated between Oregonians John Baur and Mark Summers in 2002 as a simple playful exchange between friends.
From these humble beginnings, Sept. 19 has been hailed annually as, “the only holiday on the calendar that encourages people to babble like buccaneers for the sheer, anarchic fun of it.”
Baur and Summers said that this tradition has been observed by millions of swashbucklers all over the world, reaching all seven continents and even beyond the stars on the International Space Station.
In the spirit of this grand holiday, the App Theatre invites audiences to garb themselves in their finest pirate regalia and enjoy the most bountiful pirate film in cinematic history all while perfecting their best “arrrgh.” Please note that the ATHC kindly asks community members to leave their swords and weaponry at home.
When asked the name of the film, Laura Kratt, Executive Director, replied “Interestingly enough, the film studios limit how theatres like the Appalachian can advertise the name of this classic film, however, we can provide a treasure map of clues for your readers to follow. Rob Reiner directed this popular fantasy-adventure about Princess Buttercup and the Dred Pirate Roberts in 1987. Notable castmates include Cary Elwes, Robin Wright Penn, Andre the Giant, Wallace Shawn and Mandy Patinkin, who uttered the famous line, “Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya, you killed my father, prepare to die.”
Readers can find trailers, film information and COVID-19 protocols at www.apptheatre.org.
