BOONE — App State trustees and administrative officials weren’t the only ones in attendance of the June 18 Board of Trustees meeting as members from ClimAct expressed their frustrations with the lack of action to address climate change.
The June 18 meeting was held at the new North End Zone Facility on App State’s campus.
Michael Weiss, a member of ClimAct — which is a group of App State students, faculty, staff and community members pushing for a more sustainable university — said the group had sent a letter to the Board of Trustees on April 12 to request a meeting before June 17. Weiss said the group received no response or acknowledgement from the Board of Trustees or from anyone in the administration.
The letter can be found at actionnetwork.org/petitions/climate-action-at-app.
At the meeting, members from the group silently held up signs asking those in attendance and board members if they were thinking of the “climate risk.” They also handed out fliers.
At the meeting, Weiss said that the group was treated kindly, but said it felt patronizing.
“When you think about these people as what they are — public servants that are governing the university — you would think that they would at least make some effort to engage with the very people that they govern,” Weiss said. “The most we got was a ‘thank you for being here’ and a reminder that if we disrupted the meeting, we would get arrested.”
Weiss said most of the trustees and administrators did not interact with the group, but one trustee stopped briefly. Weiss said that one trustee challenged the group’s demands and “basically asked how are we going to pay for this?”
“As we stood inside of a brand-new, $50 million athletics facility, it felt like a ridiculous question. After they spent the past year figuring out how to deal with a crisis, you would think that they would have it figured out by now — the money, the knowledge, the tools are all there; when lives are threatened, we just do whatever we need in order to address the crisis,” Weiss said.
During the full meeting, members sat or stood silently around the board of trustees holding fliers that read “public university for public good.”
“Overall, I felt our presence seemed to make all of them uncomfortable, whether they agreed with us or not,” said Sarah Sandreuter, another member of ClimAct. “I think that shows how uncomfortable they feel with true public opinion and any potential forms of criticism/contest of what they’re doing.”
Megan Hayes, an App State spokesperson, said that university leadership welcomes the opportunity to engage in dialogue about key strategic issues, including App State’s work to advance sustainability and other related initiatives.
“Chief Sustainability Officer Lee Ball, who sits on the Chancellor’s Cabinet, leads these conversations and coordinates these efforts for App State,” Hayes said. “On several occasions over the past 21 months, Dr. Ball has met with members of the ClimACT group to share and discuss the university’s goals and initiatives. At the Board of Trustees meeting on June 18, Dr. Ball spoke with the ClimACT members who attended the meeting and extended another invitation to meet with members of this group to discuss their most recent concerns.”
Ball said that App State is moving forward with large-scale, institutional climate neutrality efforts that have both short and long-term mitigation and adaptation impacts.
“Accomplishing this meaningful work involves students, faculty, staff and many off-campus stakeholders as well,” Ball said.
Hayes also mentioned App State’s climate action plan — AppCAP 1.0: A Vision for Climate Neutrality — which is a living document and process. The dashboards goal, Hayes said, is to provide transparency to the campus community by providing access to as much campus climate data and as many resources as possible. The plan can be found at sustain.appstate.edu/_documents/AppCap1.pdf.
Hayes commented on the 2021-2022 Bridge Strategic Plan, which she said supports critical initiatives necessary to sustain the university’s mission and vision.
“This plan was created as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide an interim roadmap to guide App State through a time of financial and societal uncertainty,” Hayes said.
More information on the Bridge Strategic Plan can be found at tinyurl.com/43phv9ax.
While ClimAct silently protested around the trustees, the meeting went on without interruption. Chancellor Sheri Everts started the meeting with remarks and made a few key announcements related to administrative positions including Vice Chancellor for Business Affairs Paul Forte’s decision to leave App State.
Forte joined App State in 2016.
“At each turn, Paul found fiscally sound methods to carry out my direction: from ensuring our P3 projects were financially viable, to allocating resources for faculty and staff salary increases, to re-assigning staff who would otherwise have been furloughed,” Everts said. “In the process, he has helped our institution become financially stronger, has earned university-wide respect and admiration, and has become not only an esteemed colleague, but also a dear friend.”
Everts said Forte will take a 18-month position with University North Carolina Greensboro. Forte declined to comment. Sharon Bell has assumed the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer and Everts said a national search for a new Vice Chancellor for Business Affairs will be announced soon.
The first action before the full board came from the Academic Affairs Committee which brought forward changes to the faculty handbook. The changes — which can be found at tinyurl.com/3zfjpyfv — were approved by the full board.
The athletics committee did not have any action for the board to vote on, but did provide information. During the athletics committee meeting, Athletic Director Doug Gillin announced that the Mountaineer Impact Initiative had hit its $60 million fundraising goal.
The initiative, which was publicly announced in February 2017, was designed to impact every App State student-athlete and sports program, the Watauga Democrat previously reported. Goals of the program included to construct and enhance athletic facilities, provide critical scholarship support, impact the overall athletic experience for student-athletes and fans and strengthen campus and community engagement.
Gillin also mentioned that when App State men’s basketball head coach Dustin Kerns appeared on the Selection Sunday show on CBS during the NCAA tournament bracket reveal, Appalachian State received an estimated $181 million in media value.
“There’s a thing called unearned media, so if you had to buy this media for Appalachian State University, what would it cost,” Gillin told the athletics committee. “When Dustin Kerns is on CBS for four and a half minutes at 12:30 p.m. on Selection Sunday what is that worth?”
Gillin said when the Sun Belt called and told him the value, he had to double check to make sure it wasn’t $1.81 million or $18.1 million worth of unearned media. But the Sun Belt told him it was worth $181 million.
“On that stage was Appalachian State Mountaineers, Boone North Carolina, you know, at that time,” Gillin said. “So it was like, wow, it doesn’t get any better.”
After the Athletics Committee report, the full board heard from the Audit Committee and approved the 2021-2022 audit plan and approved the internal audit activity charter. The board also heard a summary of the 2020-21 audit plan and an update on the internal audit activity. The committee also provided a summary of the external audits completed and those that are in-progress.
The Business Affairs Committee then brought four action items before the board. The first was an update to the parking and traffic manual which was approved by the board. The committee also said no parking rates were changed for the coming year.
It also approved the write off of uncollectible accounts which needs Board of Trustee approval if over $1,000 and all attempts to collect the accounts have been exhausted.
The committee also brought forward an action item to replace three steam manholes on Bodenheimer Drive from the vicinity of the Student Recreation Center up to the Appalachian Heights Residence Hall. According to a letter to the BOT from App State Facilities Management, the three manholes have deteriorated over years to the point of being unsafe for repair crews to enter.
The damage was primarily due to the high level of road salt used in the winter. The estimated cost of the project is $749,000, according to the letter.
Finally from the Business Affairs Committee, the board also approved a lease in Ashe County for a senior programs office space.
Four Board of Trustee members also completed their terms. Lee Barnes, Don Beaver, Charlie Murray and Carole Wilson completed their terms as trustees and were presented with gifts by Everts.
In its April meeting, the UNC Board of Governors re-appointed current chair Scott Lampe and trustee Bonnie Schaefer. The board also appointed Fairley Bell Cook and Joseph Jeffries Chesson to the board beginning July 1. Everts said two additional trustees will be appointed by the legislature soon.
The next meeting of the App State Board of Trustees will take place Sept. 24.
