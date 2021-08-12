NEW MEXICO — Appalachian State’s Team Sunergy wrapped up the American Solar Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 7.
The team came in first for ASC’s Multi-Occupant Vehicle Class challenge, bringing home the award for Best Electrical Design and sharing the Wilson Cup with the team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Team Sunergy was the fourth team to cross the finish line in Las Vegas, N.M., around 3 p.m. on Aug. 7, securing a second championship for the R.O.S.E. (Racing On Solar Energy), Appalachian State University’s solar vehicle.
Appalachian State Chancellor Sheri Everts congratulated the team on each win in a tweet.
“App State is so proud of you,” she said.
The team has been racing across four states since Aug. 3 with three objectives: cross the finish line without trailering, travel continuously at the specified target speed and maximize miles driven while minimizing external energy use.
ROSE passed the scrutinizing portion of the race in July, qualifying Team Sunergy for the remainder of the race, which began Aug. 3.
They competed with teams from eight other schools in the nation, Team Sunergy being the only team from a non-engineering school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.