BOONE — App State’s Team Sunergy celebrated a first-place finish in the American Solar Challenge with a victory lap on Thursday, Aug. 19.
The victory lap, attended by Team Sunergy members and Chancellor Sheri Everts, commenced at 9:30 a.m.
Chancellor Sheri Everts congratulated Team Sunergy members, as they showcased their winning Multi-Occupant (Cruiser Class) Vehicle, ROSE, and their haul of trophies and awards from the ASC and its preceding event, the Formula Sun Grand Prix track race.
Team Sunergy members then drove ROSE in a victory lap, departing from the administration building with a police escort along Hardin Street, King Street and Rivers Street.
App State finished first in the 2021 American Solar Challenge (MOV class) held Aug. 3-7 and second in the Formula Sun Grand Prix (MOV class) track race held in Topeka, Kansas July 27-Aug. 1.
App state was one of nine university teams, including MIT, University of California, Berkeley and Georgia, that qualified to compete in the American Solar Challenge and among only two universities that do not offer engineering programs.
Teams compete in either the Single-Occupant Vehicle (SOV) class or the Multi-Occupant Vehicle (MOV) class (also called the Cruiser Class). App State’s ROSE competed in the MOV class, in which vehicles race with two occupants instead of one.
ROSE is a four-wheeled, two-passenger car capable of charging its batteries from its solar array as well as by traditional electric vehicle wall charging ports. The car has a top speed of 60 mph and a maximum range of 300 miles on a single battery charge.
In this year’s American Solar Challenge, Team Sunergy achieved the second-fastest average speed in BOTH classes, behind only MIT.
The route from Independence, Missouri, to Las Vegas, New Mexico, included the dauntingly steep Ratón Pass at the Colorado-New Mexico border. The stretch of highway gains 1,400 feet in elevation in about 2 miles. App State was one of only three teams in both classes to successfully crest the summit; the remaining cars were given an option to go around.
