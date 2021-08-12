BOONE — App State students living on campus for the fall 2021 school year started to move into the residence halls on Aug. 9.
According to the university, approximately 6,200 students will be living on campus in the fall.
In addition to new students moving in, the university is hosting a variety of events for new students including a late-night pancake breakfast and a club expo.
More information on App State’s move in day activities can be found at welcome.appstate.edu.
