BLOWING ROCK – The Antique Pop-Up Store at 537 Main Street across from the entrance to Chetola Resort recently opened it doors and will close them at the end of September.
The pop-up store was celebrated with its own ribbon cutting on Friday, Aug. 2, by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
The idea came about after one of the owners, John Grafe spent time in Blowing Rock last year.
“We did a show here at Hound Ears with about 35 dealers from around the country in the first week of August (2018),” Grafe said. “It was so successful that I kept thinking ‘we got to do something around here again.’”
Grafe said the opportunity came up around Christmas when he saw the building was for lease and the two agreed on a three-month lease going from July through September.
“It’s been great, it’s been fantastic,” Grafe said. “It’s been a good thing for us.”
The store offers imported antiques directly from Europe, specifically from England, Italy, France and Sweden, focusing on the 18th and 19th centuries, Grafe said.
“We’re not selling mason jars and other types of non-antiques, we’re serious about what we have in here” Grafe said.
Grafe also owns H&S Antiques in Charlotte. In fact, the store is run by the owners of Faison Antiques in Greensboro, Kenny Hall Antiques in Charlottesville, Va., as well as Grafe.
After closing up shop at the end of September, a new owner will move into the space in October, Grafe said.
The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.
