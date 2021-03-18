TODD — Brought about by the timber industry boom of the early 20th century, the Todd General Store was once a one stop shop for the small riverside community that bore the same name: Todd. Situated in the heart of the historic railroad community, the old tin-clad store offered Todd’s residents more than just wares.
Setting up shop on the last of 13 stops for the “Virginia Creeper” — a train which made runs between Abingdon, Va., and Todd twice a day — the Todd General Store would first open its doors in 1914.
According to the book “The Last Train From Elkland” by Doug McGuinn, the store was originally opened by Monroe Cook and was run by himself and his brother Walter under the name Cook Bros. General Store. The Cooks, however, would not be the store’s last proprietors.
After 40 years in the business Walter Cooke and his wife Annie would sell the store to Kenny Goodman in 1954. After Goodman eventually sold the shop himself, it would be renamed the Todd General Store.
During the course of 107 years, the store would change owners a handful of times and would also undergo some alterations to its appearance. Train service to Todd would eventually end and the community would fall on hard times. By World War II, the general store was one of the few remaining businesses in Todd.
Like most general stores, the store in Todd had a reputation of being a place that would sell a little bit of everything. However, it was the store’s position as a community center that would make the store an regional icon.
Through the years the Todd General Store had become a place where locals could come together, pick up the news of the day, chat with neighbors and maybe even be treated to a little live entertainment.
Matthew and Andrea Connell recognized this cultural aspect of the store’s history when they purchased the property in 2019 following the store’s five-year closure and vacancy. In a previous interview, Connell said the couple “loved what general stores stood for, what they provide and what they mean to communities.”
In the year that followed, the Todd General Store played host to visitors from all walks of life, hosted story telling sessions and saw the return of live music. The store’s grand reopening was held in June of 2020.
Tragically, the historic Todd General Store was lost to a fire on the night of Feb. 25, 2021. Since then, a GoFundMe campaign has been established to return the old Todd General Store to its former glory.
Those interested in donating can visit, www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-connells-and-the-todd-general-store?utm_campaign=m_pd.
