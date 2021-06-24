Bolick and Traditions Pottery.JPG

This artisan pottery set is available at Bolick and Traditions Pottery in the downtown pottery store, 1155 Main Street, in Blowing Rock.

 Photo submitted
A full wood kiln

More than 100 pieces of pottery were taken out of the Bolick and Traditions Pottery wood kiln in 2019.

BLOWING ROCK — What does Santa, a wizard, candlesticks, ice tea pitchers. and swirl vases have in common? Add in some hot dogs, as well as bluegrass and gospel music and the only thing possible that this could be is the annual Heritage Day and Wood Kiln Opening on the Bolick & Traditions Pottery campus, 10:00 am, Saturday, June 26, at 4443 Bolick Road, Lenoir.

Glenn Bolick

Glenn Bolick said that he doesn’t perform much anymore, but he jumped at the chance to sing with the band and was in fine voice at the Bolick & Traditions Pottery kiln opening on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, in 2020.

BUT — don’t go to Lenoir. It is actually much closer to Blowing Rock. Just take U.S. 321 south a couple of miles down from the Blowing Rock town limits and turn left onto Blackberry Road. Follow it to Bolick Road, turn right, and the campus is on your left.

Auction some items first, to whet the customers' appetite

SOLD for $80! While customers waited patiently (but eagerly) behind the yellow restraints, Daniel Trantham serves as auctioneer and gets things going on Saturday at the Bolick & Traditions Pottery kiln opening on the family’s Blackberry campus on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, November 2020.

In addition to the kiln opening and sale of pottery, folks will enjoy live bluegrass music by The Dollar Brothers and other craft items including art, baskets, woodwork, musical instruments and more.

Advertising themselves as “Everyday pottery by everyday potters,” the origins of Bolick & Traditions go back six generations of pottery artisans. They feature two public kiln openings every year, the first for Heritage Day in late June and another on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. While the kiln is fired a few days in advance, the potters’ treasures will be “unloaded” promptly at 10 a.m. on June 26 and the freshly crafted items made available for purchase.

Beane hands out the pottery

Elaine Beane hands the wood-fired pottery pieces one at a time before the Bolick and Traditions Pottery Wood Kiln Opening in 2017.

Bolick Pottery was founded in 1973 by Glenn Bolick and his wife, Lula Owens Bolick. Prior to that, they both worked for Lula’s father at Original Owens Pottery, in Seagrove, N.C. Lula specializes in sugar and creamers sets, honey pots, window sill flower pots, and other forms, including Monday/Friday face jugs. Glenn’s work features handled trays, pitchers, pie plates, and bean pots. Both create seasonal pieces. Lula’s sisters, Nancy Owens Brewer and Ina Owens Bolick also produce wares for Bolick Pottery.

Michael Calhoun and wife Janet Bolick Calhoun own Traditions Pottery, founded in 1992 after learning from Glenn and Lula. That makes Janet a sixth generation potter from the Owens family. She focuses on traditional shapes such as Rebekah pitchers, candlesticks, and teapots, as well as her own designs of both functional and decorative items. Mike joined the “family business” of pottery making shortly after marrying Janet in 1986, and has soared with face jugs that are in high demand, from Santas, wizards, and Clay Spirits. He also produces some clever designs for functional items, such as serving bowls and covered pitchers.

Unloading the kiln

A member of the Calhoun-Bolick family unloads a Santa jug from the wood-fired kiln.

The Owens family of potters dates back to the mid-19th century, according to Janet Calhoun. Original Owens Pottery of Seagrove was formed in 1938 by Lula’s father. Today, Nancy Owens Brewer is the main potter and with her brother, Boyd, they produce functional dinnerware, as well as the firm’s signature “Owens Red” pottery started by their father, M.L., in 1945.

Janet and Michael Calhoun opened the Bolick & Traditions Pottery retail store in downtown Blowing Rock, at 1155 Main Street, in 2007. Staying with the times, they also operate an online store carrying their full lines of pottery products, as well as other items.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.