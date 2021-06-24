BLOWING ROCK — What does Santa, a wizard, candlesticks, ice tea pitchers. and swirl vases have in common? Add in some hot dogs, as well as bluegrass and gospel music and the only thing possible that this could be is the annual Heritage Day and Wood Kiln Opening on the Bolick & Traditions Pottery campus, 10:00 am, Saturday, June 26, at 4443 Bolick Road, Lenoir.
BUT — don’t go to Lenoir. It is actually much closer to Blowing Rock. Just take U.S. 321 south a couple of miles down from the Blowing Rock town limits and turn left onto Blackberry Road. Follow it to Bolick Road, turn right, and the campus is on your left.
In addition to the kiln opening and sale of pottery, folks will enjoy live bluegrass music by The Dollar Brothers and other craft items including art, baskets, woodwork, musical instruments and more.
Advertising themselves as “Everyday pottery by everyday potters,” the origins of Bolick & Traditions go back six generations of pottery artisans. They feature two public kiln openings every year, the first for Heritage Day in late June and another on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. While the kiln is fired a few days in advance, the potters’ treasures will be “unloaded” promptly at 10 a.m. on June 26 and the freshly crafted items made available for purchase.
Bolick Pottery was founded in 1973 by Glenn Bolick and his wife, Lula Owens Bolick. Prior to that, they both worked for Lula’s father at Original Owens Pottery, in Seagrove, N.C. Lula specializes in sugar and creamers sets, honey pots, window sill flower pots, and other forms, including Monday/Friday face jugs. Glenn’s work features handled trays, pitchers, pie plates, and bean pots. Both create seasonal pieces. Lula’s sisters, Nancy Owens Brewer and Ina Owens Bolick also produce wares for Bolick Pottery.
Michael Calhoun and wife Janet Bolick Calhoun own Traditions Pottery, founded in 1992 after learning from Glenn and Lula. That makes Janet a sixth generation potter from the Owens family. She focuses on traditional shapes such as Rebekah pitchers, candlesticks, and teapots, as well as her own designs of both functional and decorative items. Mike joined the “family business” of pottery making shortly after marrying Janet in 1986, and has soared with face jugs that are in high demand, from Santas, wizards, and Clay Spirits. He also produces some clever designs for functional items, such as serving bowls and covered pitchers.
The Owens family of potters dates back to the mid-19th century, according to Janet Calhoun. Original Owens Pottery of Seagrove was formed in 1938 by Lula’s father. Today, Nancy Owens Brewer is the main potter and with her brother, Boyd, they produce functional dinnerware, as well as the firm’s signature “Owens Red” pottery started by their father, M.L., in 1945.
Janet and Michael Calhoun opened the Bolick & Traditions Pottery retail store in downtown Blowing Rock, at 1155 Main Street, in 2007. Staying with the times, they also operate an online store carrying their full lines of pottery products, as well as other items.
