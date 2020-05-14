BOONE — Despite two world wars and a crippling depression, Appalachian State University has never canceled a commencement ceremony during its 120-year history. This year is no exception — even when faced with the global coronavirus pandemic, Mountaineer resiliency has prevailed, making possible a historic virtual spring 2020 commencement.
More than 3,600 graduates — including 3,167 undergraduate and 520 graduate students — who have applied to receive their degrees in May and August will be recognized during the ceremony.
“It was unthinkable for us to consider canceling our May commencement ceremony, especially with the available technology that is allowing faculty to continue teaching and engaging in research,” said Appalachian Chancellor Sheri Everts. “While we wish we could be together in the Holmes Convocation Center, our university’s historic first virtual commencement ceremony will be distinct and memorable.”
She continued, “We are looking forward to honoring our graduates, who have all worked incredibly hard and overcome significant obstacles to achieve this pinnacle of their academic careers. We will be with them, in their living rooms, kitchens, dining rooms and on their front porches, to celebrate their success.”
The virtual commencement, to take place Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m., will be available on Appalachian’s commencement website, the Appalachian State University Facebook page and the university’s YouTube channel. It will also be broadcast on the university’s student-run television station, AppTV. A permanent YouTube video link will be available after the event, allowing graduates to continue sharing the momentous occasion.
The name of each candidate who has registered for spring 2020 commencement will be read and displayed during the event. Prior to the virtual ceremony, graduates will have received, via mail, a commencement packet that includes a diploma cover and other items to celebrate, remember and share their achievement.
Additionally, May and August graduates will have the opportunity to participate in a special commencement ceremony to be held Friday, Dec. 11.
Country artist and App State alumnus Luke Combs will join the ceremony to perform the alma mater as a special guest performer. Combs is an award-winning country music artist who most recently was honored as Male Vocalist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in 2019.
The event’s guest speaker is Appalachian alumnus Stephen J. Dubner, an award-winning author, journalist and radio and TV personality. He is best known as co-author of the “Freakonomics” book series, which has sold more than 7 million copies in over 40 countries. He is also the host of “Freakonomics Radio,” which gets 8 million monthly downloads and airs on NPR stations and elsewhere.
His other books include “Turbulent Souls” (1998); “Confessions of a Hero-Worshiper” (2003); and the children’s book “The Boy With Two Belly Buttons” (2007). His journalism has appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker, Time and elsewhere, and has been anthologized in The Best American Sports Writing, The Best American Crime Writing and others.
“We are thrilled to welcome — virtually — Stephen home to Appalachian. I am certain his perspectives, always astute and insightful, will prove meaningful for our graduates and all who tune in to this special ceremony,” Everts said.
Two members of the graduating Class of 2020 will also speak: Ann Marie McNeely, of Morganton, who will earn her Ed.D. in educational leadership; and Olivia Gentry, of Weaverville, who will graduate with a B.S. in public health and a minor in social work.
McNeely currently serves as WPCC’s dean of arts and sciences, a position she has held since 2009. Previously, she taught college-level composition, literature and communications at community colleges and universities for 13 years and was a freelance writer and editor in the textbook market for seven years. In addition to composition textbooks, she has published poetry, essays and magazine articles.
McNeely said she became an educator because she believes “a quality education elevates us all,” and contributing to human growth and development makes her life meaningful. She said her professors at Appalachian inspired her to view her studies through a social justice lens — which will forever impact the way she moves through and responds to the world.
Gentry is a graduating Appalachian senior with honors. The 4.0 GPA graduate and BCHS Dean’s Scholar — whom Appalachian’s public health program faculty described as “smart, thoughtful, passionate and a fantastic advocate” — said she was inspired to pursue the field of public health by her mother, who has worked in the field for numerous years.
While attending Buncombe High School in Weaverville, Gentry was part of a group called Youth Educators and Advocates for Health, and she continued her passion for health advocacy at Appalachian by participating in the Department of Wellness and Prevention’s WE CAN (Wellness Educators for Change, Advocacy and Student Needs) program.
After graduation, Gentry plans to spend a year volunteering with AmeriCorps or a similar group before applying to Master of Public Health programs.
