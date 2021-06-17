BOONE — More than $50,000 was raised as part of the 2021 Big Kahuna Campaign, a yearly fundraising effort from the Watauga County Habitat for Humanity — in which a 14-year-old girl was declared “The Big Kahuna.”
Over the six years preceding the 2021 edition, the campaign raised more than $230,000 and this year’s goal was $45,000, according to Habitat Director of Development Allison Jennings.
Jennings said the campaign uses a team format, with groups trying to out-raise each other, and the individual person who raises the most gets the crown.
This year, the teams competing were Wonder Women
(Ella Jennings, Traci Royster, Nikki Crees and Allyson Medlin), Boone Sunrise Rotary (Lane Robinson, Caroline Poteat, Gary Moss and Lynne Mason), Boone Business Exchange (Lori Holton, Kelley Harrison, Karl Mohr and Stacey Gibson) and Lambda Chi Alpha (Caden Bondurant, Try Knox, Nicholas Lopina, Mason Zlotnik and Liam McHale). Those donating could just give to the team, or give to them through the individual.
While many had entered, a notable competitor was Ella Jennings, Allison Jennings’ 14-year-old daughter. She had done well the previous year, but wanted to blow the competition out of the water in 2021.
“She decided to write to the former Kahunas and ask for their support,” Allison Jennings said. “Then, she just got to work. She talked to anyone who’d listen and was determined to win. I told her, ‘You know, some of these people could write a big check at the end and steal the win.’ She was like, ‘Yeah, but it’ll be because I made them write it.’”
She said that while the funds raised through The Big Kahuna campaign would not be enough to build a house on its own, the fundraiser goes a long way in continuing Habitat’s work and makes it easier to build affordable housing for those who need it.
The whole campaign culminated in an event at Booneshine Brewing on Thursday, June 10, where teams and supporters celebrated the campaign’s success while trying to get the last bit of donations they could at the last minute.
In the end, Ella Jennings and her team took the title with Jennings raising $20,683, more than any other individual or team. The Wonder Women raised $26,596 for the team win as all teams combined raised $54,592.
“Thank you all for supporting Habitat for Humanity,” Ella Jennings said after winning the Big Kahuna title, specifically thanking her teammates.
Also at the event was Kim Paterno, slated to be the next person receiving a home from Habitat. Paterno said the support Habitat receives is “incredible,” and was thankful as she was surrounded by people donating money to help her receive a home.
More information about Watauga Habitat for Humanity can be found at www.wataugahabitat.org/home.
