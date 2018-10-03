ASHEVILLE — As of 1 p.m. Sept. 21, the entire 469-mile length of the Blue Ridge Parkway and adjoining park facilities were reopened, according to Parkway Public Affairs Officer Caitlin Worth.
WINSTON-SALEM — The rare allergic reaction to red meat known as alpha-gal, which is known to be transferred to humans by tick bites, might also be carried by the bites of little red insects known as chiggers, according to recent case studies from Wake Forest Baptist and the University of Virginia.
BLOWING ROCK — Around Blowing Rock, people might have noticed blue and green signs across the town, advertising a round table discussion with the county commissioners candidates on Oct. 4 at the American Legion Hall at 6:15 p.m.
WATAUGA — As the price of ginseng is higher than it has been in recent memory, Watauga County Extension Director Jim Hamilton stated that more folks are participating in ginseng hunting.
BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners planned a groundbreaking ceremony for Oct. 16 for its community recreation center as it prepares to begin demolition in the coming weeks.
BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Community Foundation is asking those looking to apply for a 2018-2019 grant to get it submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5.
BLOWING ROCK — The 60th annual St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church Tour of Homes, held July 27, raised a total of $82,000, according to a Sept. 27 statement by 2018 event Chairs Susie Greene and Loy McGill.
“So He Himself often withdrew into the wilderness and prayed.” (Luke 5:16)
BLOWING ROCK — Think “car wash,” but sans cars and add in a lot of dogs.
“And he said, “Thy name shall be called no more Jacob, but Israel: for as a prince hast thou power with God and with men, and hast prevailed.” Genesis 32:28
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on the recovery of about 400 guns stolen from a UPS facility in Tennessee (all times local):
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed legislation that would provide $1.7 billion to help residents of the Carolinas and elsewhere recover from recent natural disasters.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — As the floodwaters recede and the recovery begins, communities swamped by Hurricane Florence soon will be facing deadlines to document the billions of dollars in damage it caused if they want to be reimbursed by the federal government.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The body of an Ohio woman has been found a week after she went missing while hiking with her daughter in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Most of the roughly 400 guns that were stolen from a United Parcel Service facility in Tennessee have been recovered in the Chicago area, federal authorities say.
