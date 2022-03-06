The Blowing Rock Women's Club has taken on a service project to send boxes to our local soldiers who are being deployed overseas to Eastern Europe. The club is looking for names and APO addresses for any soldiers who have connections to this area.
The boxes will contain items such as peanut butter crackers, candy bars, Girl Scout cookies, paperback books, toiletries, note cards with postage and individually wrapped candies.
If you have any information about a soldier, or would like to donate to this cause, information can be sent, or checks may be sent to BRWC at the address of Blowing Rock Women's Club, Box 1572, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.
All donated items may be dropped off at The Village Thrift, located next to Woodlands on Hwy. 321 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays.
The Blowing Rock Women's Club has a long and rich history of service to the community, and its scholarship program has assisted many local students to further their education.
