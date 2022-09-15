Blowing Rock Garden Club

On May 4, the Blowing Rock Garden Club kicked off the 2022 season with a luncheon at the American Legion Building, with 39 people in attendance including 19 members, 12 prospective members, and assorted ‘dignitaries.’

 Photo by David Rogers

What are GMOs and should you be concerned about them? In this presentation presented by the Blowing Rock Garden Club at the Blowing Rock art and History Museum, Dr. Annkatrin Rose will explain the science behind genetic modification and address some common misleading claims and misconceptions about their uses, as well as some recent developments in genome editing technology and its applications.

The talk will take place on Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

