On May 4, the Blowing Rock Garden Club kicked off the 2022 season with a luncheon at the American Legion Building, with 39 people in attendance including 19 members, 12 prospective members, and assorted ‘dignitaries.’
What are GMOs and should you be concerned about them? In this presentation presented by the Blowing Rock Garden Club at the Blowing Rock art and History Museum, Dr. Annkatrin Rose will explain the science behind genetic modification and address some common misleading claims and misconceptions about their uses, as well as some recent developments in genome editing technology and its applications.
The talk will take place on Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The presentation will be supplemented with posters prepared by students from the Capstone course on Genetic Engineering at Appalachian State University.
Dr. Annkatrin Rose has worked with and generated GMOs in the lab, both for research purposes and as a class activity with students. She received her Ph.D. in Biology from the University of Hamburg in Germany in 1998 and spent several years as a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Plant Cellular and Molecular Biology at The Ohio State University after a short stint as a visiting research scientist at the DuPont Experimental Station in Delaware.
Since 2006, she has been teaching botany, genetics, and related courses in the Department of Biology at Appalachian State University, and currently is working on a research project seeking to identify endophytes – fungi living inside plants – through culture and DNA sequencing.
In addition to an expertise in plant molecular biology, Dr. Rose has also developed a keen interest in Southern Appalachian flora and gardening with native plants. She has been serving on the Board of Directors and Advisory Board for the Daniel Boone Native Gardens since 2013, and as the President of the Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society since 2018. In addition, she has led educational outreach programs such as wildflower walks at the App State Nature Preserve and Spring Wildflower Pilgrimage in the Smoky Mountains, and the “Meet the Bugs” station at Fairy Day at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens.
Her own garden has become a diverse collection of native plants grown from seeds obtained mostly from seed exchanges and botanical gardens and is certified as both a butterfly garden and a monarch waystation. With her students in Plant Molecular Biology at Appalachian State University, she started a tissue culture program to propagate Venus flytraps that have been supplying plants for fundraiser sales since 2019, according to BRAHM.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.