The Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show is currently planned for its 97th year in July, but organizers recognize that plans may change if restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic don’t allow for the event this year.
The horse show is the oldest continually running annual charity horse show in the eastern half of the United States. The horse show began in 1923, and takes place at the L.M. Tate Showgrounds at the Broyhill Family Equestrian Preserve in Blowing Rock. The event has continued to operate every year since its beginning, even during the Great Depression and WWII when other horse shows had to stop operating, according to Maurice Ewing — a member of the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show Foundation board of directors.
Ewing said he’s been involved with the horse show for most of his life, as the 2020 horse show would be approximately his 70th horse show. He began his journey with horses when L.M. Tate himself placed Ewing on a horse with his mother’s approval when he was just 3-years-old. Ewing won his first horse show class at 7-years-old. He’s only ever missed three or four horse shows ever since.
“It’s been a big part of my life,” Ewing said.
The foundation opted to cancel the saddlebred division that was to take place the first week of June due to pandemic restrictions set by the state of North Carolina. The horse show is planned to host its hunter/jumper divisions as scheduled from July 21-26 and July 29-Aug.2. Outside of the horse show season, Ewing said the preserve is still scheduled to host the James H. Fisher International Grand Prix in the fall.
“We’re going to do everything we can to host the horse show,” Ewing said. “We don’t know what we’re going to be able to do in July.”
Burr Collier, the hunter/jumper show chair, said officials are optimistic that the show will happen. As of late May, the U.S. Equestrian Foundation sanctioned that horse shows would be allowed beginning June 1.
The Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show was planning to still take stall reservations for the show as normal as many of the show’s exhibitors are expecting and planning to be in attendance, Ewing said. The July/August shows typically bring a full house of exhibitors in the preserve’s 450 stalls — 100 of which are tack stalls and the rest are used for horses. Typically three to four people accompany each horse, such as trainers, riders and owners. Contestants come from all over, including some who travel from New York, Florida, Kentucky and Texas, according to Ewing.
The show serves as an economic engine to the town of Blowing Rock, and Ewing said it would be a big loss to the town if officials had to cancel the show this year.
“We would like to be part of the recovery and not contribute to further economic hardship for our merchants here,” Ewing said.
The Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show is an authorized event through the U.S. Equestrian Federation Heritage Competition, and provides funding for several local causes and charities. Ewing said it’s potentially possible that the horse show could run at a smaller capacity that wouldn’t be accredited by the federation, but all of the show’s plans depended on restrictions placed by the state due to pandemic.
General admission tickets for the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show are $10 a person per day. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free. For more information on the horse show, visit brchs.org. For information about potential cancelations or other questions, call (828) 295-4700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.