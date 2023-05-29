For many folks, ringing in the summer means watermelon, swimming pools, hot dogs and lazy days. In Blowing Rock, summer can only truly be started with the commencement of the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show — the longest continually running horse show in the United States. This year is the 100th anniversary of the spectacular event.

Since 1923, riders have been coming to Blowing Rock to compete in the traditional English horse show, participating in events such as dressage, hunter jumping, show jumping, and eventing.

