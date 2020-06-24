Blowing Rock’s Art in the Park events are monthly showcases of local and regional artistry displayed on Park Avenue in the town from May until October, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., hosted by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
A tradition that began in 1962, popular items that are regularly showcased include jewelry, pottery, fiber, glass, photography and painting.
According to the chamber, it “takes pride in working to support and showcase top talent over a variety of mediums at each show” and “the quality of work exhibited draws thousands to the area each month.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, which stretched into the summer of 2020, the Blowing Rock Chamber was making decisions about hosting the Art in the Park events on a month-by-month basis.
“Art in the Park has become an integral part of the social and economic fabric of Blowing Rock. The Chamber produces this event six times each season which brings thousands of art consumers to downtown. These visitors fill our hotels and restaurants, provide much needed income for many non-profits, and considerable revenues for retailers in Blowing Rock” said Charles Hardin, president and CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber.
For the 2020 season, Art in the Park events are scheduled to take place on July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 12 and Oct. 3.
Each Sunday following Art in the Park events, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosts Concerts in the Park in Memorial Park, bordering Park Avenue. Concerts are free, beginning at 4 p.m., and showcase local and regional musicians.
For the remainder of the 2020 season, Angela Easterling is set to perform on July 19, Ashley Heath is scheduled to perform on Aug. 16, Down the Mountain will play on Sept. 13 and Handlebar Betty will perform on Oct. 4.
Updates and next season’s schedule are provided as they become available at https://blowingrock.com/calendar/events.
