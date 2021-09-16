BOONE — Black Cat Burrito opened its doors to patrons for the first time in months on Sept. 11 for a local concert.
The burrito restaurant shuttered in July due to a staffing shortage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The restaurant was opened at limited capacity and guests were required to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination at the door. The show on Saturday, organized and presented by DRABA, featured a line-up of four hardcore and heavy metal bands.
“COVID-19 really put a hurting on Black Cat,” Joseph Miller, owner of Black Cat Burrito said. “Even though we were not able to keep the doors open at Black Cat, we did want to go forward with the show.”
Chris Love, bass player in the Charlotte-based band Arbor Lea, said the show had been on the books for almost four months, but was postponed due to Black Cat’s closing. DRABA, a digital bulletin board that aggregates local events via a mobile app, has helped draw crowds to local events amid restaurant re-openings in Boone, through social media promotion.
“The pandemic has changed everything,” Love said. “It’s made it incredibly hard to book shows.”
Saturday’s show at Black Cat was Arbor Lea’s first traveling gig since the pandemic began, Love said.
In addition to owning Black Cat, Miller owns the subtly upscale sushi bar just a street over. CoBo Sushi Bistro and Bar, which opened in 2013, was much easier to manage during the pandemic, Miller said.
When Black Cat closed, Miller relocated his staff from Black Cat to the sushi bar, which helped keep CoBo afloat. Miller said he is in the process of figuring out a full re-open of Black Cat, and hoping to have the business up and running before Halloween.
“I think a lot of people in the community miss Black Cat, including myself,” Miller said. “We certainly plan on re-opening as soon as possible.”
