The Blue Ridge Brutal Bike Ride will have an 8 a.m. start on Saturday, Aug. 10. It’s not exactly the Tour de France but it’s as good as it gets in the mountains and it’s affectionately called “the BRUTAL” for a reason.
The Brutal is 30 years old. The BRB committee estimates it has had more than 6,500 participants during 30 years with many returning for several years in a row. The proceeds from the Brutal help support the operations and maintenance of the Ashe Civic Center.
The Brutal has riders coming in from all over the East Coast to challenge the mountains. An estimated 400 riders will be on the road. There are three ride lengths: 55 miles, 72 miles and 102 miles. The ride will start at the Ashe Civic Center on Mt. Jefferson Road. The riders will proceed south from the Civic Center and turn left (east) on Highway 163. The routes meander through some of the most beautiful roads and toughest hills in Ashe and Alleghany counties and split at Hwy 18N and Hwy 88W in Laurel Springs and then again at Old Hwy 16 and Hwy 88W at the Jefferson stop light.
If you would like to share in the excitement of the BRB, get out and cheer the riders as they pass. If you are driving on any of the routes on Aug. 10, please be aware of cyclists and share the road. Additionally, as a reminder for residents who live on the route and own animals that are often outside, it would be a greatly appreciated by the riders if owners can ensure pets are not able to chase them.
More than 50 riders have registered for the “Assault on Mount Jefferson.” These riders will cross the first finish line at the Ashe Civic Center, then continue up Mount Jefferson State Park Road and climb all the way to the top. This challenging addition to the ride is popular with the riders.
The Blue Ridge Brutal committee is looking for volunteers to help with the ride. There are many volunteer jobs as marshals for key intersections, helping with signage and assisting with set up and break down at the Civic Center. Many volunteers help at the rest stops and facilitating riders going up and down Mt. Jefferson.
If you are interested in helping please contact Rebecca at the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 or email rebecca@ashecountyarts.org
Riders receive a hot meal, t-shirt, water and support of many volunteers. This year the brutal will feature six rest stops. The local West Jefferson brewery Boondocks Brewing will again being providing a Brutal Brew for riders.
Registration for the event is available online at www.blueridgebrutal.org. Cyclists may also register at the Ashe Civic Center Friday, Aug. 10, from 5-8 p.m. or on the morning of the ride starting at 6 a.m.
Call the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.