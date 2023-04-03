Betty Ruth Hart Richardson, 84, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Margate Health and Rehab in Jefferson, NC.
Mrs. Richardson was born August 18, 1938 in Lansing, NC to Luke Lilburn and Anna Mary Wiles Hart. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Robert Glenn Richardson, two brothers, Dale Hart and Quinton Hart of Lansing, four sisters, Ethel Blevins and Blanche Miller of Lansing, Grace Miller of West Jefferson, and Retha Shepherd of Laurel Springs.
Mrs. Richardson is survived by her husband of 66 years, Herbert Richardson; two daughters, Mary (Dick) Johnson of Crumpler, NC and Sherry Blevins of West Jefferson, NC; daughter-in-law, Patricia (Andy) Lindley of Jefferson, NC; two grandsons, Andy Richardson and Kevin Richardson of West Jefferson, NC; three granddaughters, Lora Miller (TJ) of West Jefferson, Rebecca (Mitchell) Reedy of Damascus, VA and Emily Blevins of West Jefferson; one sister Doris Perry Greer of Lansing, NC; one brother Carl (Dorothy) Hart of Warrensville, NC; sister-in-law, Virginia Hart of Lansing, NC; also surviving are four great grandchildren, Hailey and Leigha Miller, and Bryson and Cameron Reedy; many nieces and nephews will also mourn her passing.
Mrs. Richardson professed a hope in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ early in life and joined New Bethel Baptist Church. She loved her family and enjoyed making a home for her husband and children. She enjoyed gardening, canning food for her family, crocheting, cooking, and baking and decorating cakes. She could play several musical instruments by ear and loved to sing with her siblings at church and family gatherings. She took pride in founding and organizing the Wiles Family reunions. Betty had a caring and loving heart, always willing to help anyone in need. She loved seeing her family laugh and will be remembered for her great sense of humor.
Funeral services were held on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by Minister David Lyalls and Elder Lundy Finley. Burial followed in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens by Rev. Lloyd Day. The family received friends from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm on Monday, April 3, 2023 prior to the service at Ashelawn.
Flowers were accepted or memorial may be made to New Bethel Baptist Church.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.