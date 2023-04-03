Betty Ruth Hart Richardson, 84, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Margate Health and Rehab in Jefferson, NC.

Mrs. Richardson was born August 18, 1938 in Lansing, NC to Luke Lilburn and Anna Mary Wiles Hart. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Robert Glenn Richardson, two brothers, Dale Hart and Quinton Hart of Lansing, four sisters, Ethel Blevins and Blanche Miller of Lansing, Grace Miller of West Jefferson, and Retha Shepherd of Laurel Springs.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.