As the summer season heats up, there is no shortage of water for High Country adventurers to splash into and beat the summer sun.
Taking the path of least resistance between the High Country’s many mountain peaks are networks of rivers, streams and tributaries connecting the region. Many of these waterways provide beautiful scenic views, while some have worn through rock for millennia to form stunning natural waterfalls. Still others offer opportunities for water adventures like fishing, rafting, canoeing and kayaking.
There are a number of businesses in the region offering campgrounds close to High Country lakes and rivers. Other companies, known as outfitters, equip their patrons with the canoes, kayaks, floats and fishing poles needed for an afternoon floating or fishing the cool waters of the Blue Ridge.
Among the region’s river outfitters are Wahoo’s Adventures, Edge of the World, High Mountain Expeditions, River and Earth Adventures, Watauga Kayak, New River Outfitters, RiverCamp USA and Zaloo’s Canoes, all of which offer opportunities for those who wish to travel the rivers in the hot months of summer, among other companies not listed above.
For those who want to do some fishing, Watauga Lake, which is located just over the state line in Tennessee, has boat rentals including Bayview Cove Ridge, Fish Springs, Lakeshore, Mallard Cove and Pioneer Landing.
Additionally, the High Country region is renowned for its trout fishing opportunities, with maps available online through the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission at https://www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Fish/Trout/Trout-Fishing.
Below are more than a dozen ways to get involved in High Country water activities:
Bayview Campground
and Marina167 Bayview Lane
Butler, Tenn.
(423) 768-0434
Cove Ridge Marina947 Piercetown Road
Butler, Tenn.
(423) 768-3760, (423) 768-3741
Edge of the World394 Shawneehaw Ave.
Banner Elk
(800) 789-3343
￼ Fish
Springs Marina191 Fish Springs Road
Hampton, Tenn.
(423) 768-2336
High Mountain Expeditions3149 Tynecastle Highway
Banner Elk
(828) 898-9786, (828) 266-RAFT
Lakeshore Marina2285 Highway 321
Hampton, Tenn.
(423) 725-22o1, (888) 423-3785
Pioneer Landing
at Cherokee Overlook105 Cowan Town Road
Butler, Tenn.
(423) 768-3164
Price Lake at Julian Price
Memorial ParkMilepost 297, Blue Ridge Parkway
(828) 963-5911
For more info visit recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/234037
River and Earth Adventures1655 Highway 105 South
Boone
(828) 355-9797, (866) 411-7238
RiverCamp USA2221 Kings Creek Road
Piney Creek
(336) 359-2267
Wahoo’s Adventures3385 U.S. 321
Boone
(828) 262-5774, (800) 444-RAFT
￼ Watauga Lake
Watauga Kayak1409 Broad St.
Elizabethton, Tenn.
(423) 542-6777
Zaloo’s Canoes3874 N.C. 16 South
Jefferson
(336) 246-3066, (800) 535-4027
New River Outfitters10725 U.S. Hwy 221 N
Crumpler
(336) 982-9192
