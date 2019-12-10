BOONE — Appalachian State repeated as Sun Belt Conference champions with a 45-37 victory over Louisiana. It was the second time in two years that Appalachian State beat the Ragin Cajuns for the conference crown. App State' the Sun Belt's West Division champs, finished the season with a 12-1 record.
Back-to-back Sun Belt Champions
Steve Behr
