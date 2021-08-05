Award-winning musician Tray Wellington began reclaiming the banjo in the Ashe County Public School System.
“I guess I want to change people’s way of thinking about the banjo,” Wellington said.
At age 13, Wellington gave up teaching himself electric guitar and joined Ashe County Middle School’s Mountain Music Club. There, he heard Josh Church’s “Salt Creek” for the first time.
“Something hit me,” he said. He developed an affinity for the sound of the instrument that eventually earned him artist of the year at the International Bluegrass Music Awards.
“It’s so much different than any other instrument in its lightness,” Wellington said, describing the “cascading” sound of the banjo in “Salt Creek.”
Wellington plays Scruggs-style. “That’s three picks; two fingers and a thumb,” he said.
He learned to play this way under the mentorship of Eric Hardin, a well-known bluegrass musician from Virginia.
Wellington fine-tuned his skills with lessons from Hardin and Steve Lewis, all while playing with Cane Mill Road, a band he joined in 2014.
“We needed to add a banjo player to take our trio to a quartet,” William Purcell, Cane Mill Road’s manager said.
He was impressed by Wellington’s playing early on and took the band on a tour from Maine to Oregon and across the South.
Wellington’s time playing with Cane Mill Road was brief, but it defied the expectations people had of him as both Black man in the industry and a new face on the bluegrass scene, he said.
“A lot of people don’t expect me to play banjo; they expect me to play other styles of music like rap or funk,” Wellington said. He hated being generalized, he said. “There are a lot of Black people playing old-time mountain music, but not so much bluegrass,”
Playing with Cane Mill Road earned Wellington notoriety within the genre. Wellington and the band each took home prestigious awards at the International Bluegrass Music Awards in 2019. It is one of the proudest moments in his career, he said, but he has since branched out to playing the music that first inspired him.
Before naming some of his biggest musical influences, Wellington told a story of listening to music as a child with his grandfather, who had an expansive collection of CDs and tapes, from blues and jazz to rock and roll.
In his new music Wellington fuses bluegrass and jazz together to create a style of his own.
“Pretty complex stuff, ” Purcell said.
Wellington released a cover of popular jazz musician Roy Hargrove’s “Strasbourg/St. Denis” July 30.
Wellington’s banjo playing brings him to Boone for the Jones House Summer Concert Series, on Aug. 13.
