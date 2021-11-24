Making Ornaments
Some of the best holiday memories are hands-on holiday memories. Baking cookies and cakes, wrapping presents, and, this year, making your own ornaments.
Keep reading to find out how to start this fun holiday tradition for your own family.
Mini Walnut Reindeer
Make your own fleet of tiny reindeer. Start with a walnut, in the shell, and drill a small hole through the top. Glue on googly eyes, a red pompom nose, and felt ears to finish it off. Run a piece of twine through the hole in the walnut and you’ve got your own Rudolph.
Use your imagination and make more reindeer with bows, sparkly noses and more. The only limit is your local craft store’s inventory.
Decoupaged Tissue Ornaments
Use clear glass or plastic balls and tiny bits of ripped up tissue paper. Affix the tissue to the ornament using glossy Mod Podge, then tie a ribbon through the cap. Use different colors and layers for texture, or go all out and make a whole scene. See who can make the most creative ornaments this year.
Salt Dough Ornaments
These are a Christmas classic. Mix up a batch of salt dough — 4 cups flour, 1 cup salt, ½ cups warm water — then roll it out and get to cutting. Use Christmas themed cookie cutters and don’t forget to find some way to get those little thumbprints in there for the best memories. Use a straw to poke a hole through the top for hanging, then bake at 300 degrees for about an hour. Cool before handling.
Wooden Bead Snowmen
These won’t melt away, but you might from the sweetness. Paint three wooden craft beads (any size will do, it depends on how big you want your snowmen) with white craft paint and allow to dry. Thread a piece of twine through the beads and knot it to hold them together. Attach black gem mini gems or beads for the buttons and eyes, then snip orange felt and attach it for a carrot nose. Attach two twigs for arms and, if you’d like, a felt hat. Feel free to personalize your snowmen and date each ornament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.