Giving Back
The holiday season is a great time to be thankful for what we have.
One way to put into sharp focus all we have to be grateful for is to schedule some time to give back to others. Remember you may not just be able to walk in and volunteer; giving back may take some planning. Some places require training before you can work your first volunteer shift, so take that into account.
Here are some ways to work volunteering into your family’s holiday traditions.
Hospitals and Nursing HomesThese are great places to volunteer all year round, but especially during the holidays, when people may be stranded in hospitals or nursing homes on their own. Ask the hospitals if you can visit with patients that haven’t gotten any visitors lately. Bring a deck of cards or other games and keep them chatting while you’re there.
Homeless SheltersSome things you may be able to do are cook and serve meals, pack up toiletries, toys and clothes to hand out, or help entertain children during their stay at the shelter. Consider rounding up your friends and family to bring donations in, too. Look at your area’s domestic violence shelters, too. Incidents of abuse tend to spike along with holiday stress, and these organizations can quickly become overwhelmed with some of a community’s most vulnerable residents.
Delivering MealsFind local organizations that deliver meals and groceries to the home bound, and offer to make deliveries or do the shopping for these organizations. You can also help wrap gifts that these groups sometimes give out at Christmas or collect and distribute non-perishable foods.
Animal SheltersDon’t forget the four-legged friends, too. Collect donations for your local animal shelter, then volunteer to walk or play with the pets spending the holidays there to take the strain off of shelter staff. Your input could also help a lonely pet find their home for the holidays.
If your family is staying around the house, you could also consider being a foster family and letting a shelter pet rest and relax in your home.
