Gift Giving
Gift giving is now an integral part of how we celebrate the holidays in the U.S.
There are different strategies for different families. Some people exchange names and everyone gets one present. Some people only give to children. Still other families encourage the giving of small gifts and necessary items, while others blow it out with extravagant giving.
No matter how your family gifts, there’s always a new way to enjoy this holiday tradition. Here are some ways you and yours can up your gifting game.
Donations
For families who love to give back and for recipients who have everything, consider a monthly or yearly donation. Does your person love sloths? Sponsor a sloth and get them regular updates on how their creature is doing. Look for organizations that support causes near and dear to your recipient’s heart and do your homework. Make sure the charity you’re considering spends their money wisely by using websites such as Charity Navigator.
Services
Everyone appreciates the gift of time. By giving prepaid services, such as car detailing or lawn care, you’re giving your loved ones that time back. You may also be treating them to a luxury they wouldn’t normally pay for themselves.
Other services to consider: Spa treatments, pet care and boarding, meal delivery and grocery delivery. And don’t forget to add in the customary tip for your area for these service providers.
Subscription Services Sure, there’s the bacon-of-the-month club, but subscription services and boxes have gotten a lot more sophisticated. Now you can find a customizable subscription for just about anyone and anything under the sun. Look for boxes for pet lovers, fashionistas, beauty products and even spices. You can also consider paying for a whole year of their favorite streaming media service.
An Experience
One thing that came out of the COVID-19 pandemic is a tendency to value experiences over things. Consider giving your loved ones the gift of an unforgettable experience. It doesn’t have to be a trip out of the country, either. If you have an animal lover to buy for this year, look at getting them a backstage trip to a local zoo or aquarium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.