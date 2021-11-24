Choosing a Christmas Tree
Putting up the tree is a great memory for many families.
Now, there are lots to choose from, well beyond live tree or faux. But fear not, we’re here to help you find the perfect tannenbaum for your family’s holiday celebrations.
Live
Nothing smells quite like a live Christmas tree. If you choose to go the live route, know that your local Christmas tree vendor may have several varieties from which to choose. Get a tree suited to your family. If you have little hands (or paws) around, pick a tree with softer needles.
Look for a tree that’s not so full that you can’t festoon it with decorations; it should have a few empty spaces to show off your cherished baubles.
Find one with a straight trunk to avoid complications getting it in the tree stand and it should be fresh. Check for freshness by breaking a needle in half with your fingers. A fresh fir will snap; fresh pines should bend without breaking.
Reusable Trees
If bringing a live tree indoors isn’t your thing, the fake trees are getting more fancy every year. The needles look more real and, just like everything else, even Christmas trees are more tech savvy. There are trees you can control with your digital assistant, that will sync their lights to music and that are controlled by remotes. Take that, disco tinsel tree.
When you’re done with your tree for the year, take it down and store it according to the manufacturer’s directions. If your tree is technologically advanced, this may mean considering storing it in a climate controlled closet or other space to avoid damage.
Recycling Your Trees
Once the season’s over, it’s time to responsibly recycle your live trees. Many cities and towns will offer a service to mulch your tree for you, or sometimes there’s a drive to create fish and wetlands habitat using old Christmas trees. Look into the recycling programs offered in your area and choose the one that works best for you. Whatever you do, don’t just put it into the trash.
